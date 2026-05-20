Airtel introduces 5G slicing on postpaid plans: What is it and how it works

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new service tier called Priority for postpaid users that, according to the company, uses 5G network slicing technology to offer a more stable and dependable mobile network experience.

Airtel said this marks the first commercial rollout of slicing-based 5G services in India. The company added that the feature is aimed at customers who rely heavily on uninterrupted connectivity for tasks such as work calls, streaming, navigation, and online collaboration, especially in crowded areas or during periods of heavy network traffic.

What exactly is 5G slicing technology, and why is Airtel limiting it only to postpaid users instead of offering it across all plans?

What is 5G slicing technology

5G slicing, also called network slicing, is a feature built into advanced 5G networks that allows telecom operators to divide a single network into multiple virtual slices with different performance priorities.

Instead of treating every user equally during congestion, operators can reserve a portion of network resources for specific services, applications, or customer categories. In Airtel’s case, the company said it is using slicing technology to dynamically allocate better network capacity to priority postpaid users.

According to Airtel, the upgraded 5G network becomes more efficient because the operator can intelligently segment available bandwidth and capacity depending on demand. This allows some users to maintain a more stable connection even when nearby traffic spikes.

In practical terms, this could help reduce slowdowns in situations such as crowded concerts, packed markets, busy railway stations, or heavy commuting hours where mobile networks typically become congested.

5G slicing and Airtel’s Priority Postpaid

Airtel said the service is designed to provide superior and more consistent connectivity to select postpaid consumers. The company said priority customers will receive faster and more dependable network access through what it calls Fastlane Technology.

For example, Airtel said users attending video meetings while travelling, streaming content in crowded venues, or booking cabs in busy areas may notice fewer interruptions compared to standard network behaviour during congestion.

However, Airtel has not specified exact speed improvements or guaranteed minimum performance levels for priority users. The company is instead positioning the service around consistency and reliability during periods of high traffic demand.

The service also includes features such as fraud detection alerts, spam protection, unlimited calling, and bundled entertainment subscriptions depending on the selected plan.

Why is Airtel limiting it to postpaid users

Airtel has not explicitly stated why the service is restricted to postpaid customers, but the decision likely comes down to network management, premium positioning, and revenue strategy.

Network slicing creates reserved or prioritised capacity on the operator’s infrastructure. Offering that level of prioritisation to every user would reduce the effectiveness of the system because the network would no longer be able to meaningfully differentiate traffic during congestion.

By limiting the feature to premium-paying postpaid customers, Airtel can selectively allocate higher-priority access while keeping the broader network manageable. It also allows the company to position the feature as a value-added premium service rather than a standard connectivity feature.

Globally, telecom operators in countries such as the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia have already introduced slicing-based 5G services for enterprise or premium consumer tiers, something Airtel also referenced in its announcement.

Airtel Priority Postpaid plans: Prices and perks

Rs 449 + GST (Individual plan)

Priority on 5G with Fastlane Technology

Airtel Xstream Play

Adobe Express Premium

100GB cloud storage

Rs 699 + GST (Family plan for two)

Includes all benefits above along with:

Amazon Prime

JioHotstar access

Rs 999 + GST (Family plan for three)

Includes all benefits above along with:

Apple TV+

Apple Music

Rs 1,199 + GST (Family plan for four)

Includes all benefits available in the Rs 999 plan.

Rs 1,749 + GST (Family plan for five)

Includes all benefits above along with Netflix

All plans also include fraud detection and spam alert services, unlimited data and calling, and a 3,000 SMS limit.

Notably, Airtel said existing postpaid users will automatically receive the feature, while prepaid customers can migrate to postpaid plans through the Airtel app or retail stores.

What phones support Airtel’s Priority service

Airtel said the feature currently works only on smartphones that support standalone 5G architecture, also known as 5G SA.

Users may also need the latest software update on their smartphones for compatibility. Airtel said customers can check compatibility status directly inside the Airtel app or through the phone settings menu.

The company has not yet announced whether the feature will eventually expand to prepaid users or enterprise-specific plans in the future.