Discord rolls out default end-to-end encryption for voice, video calls

Discord has announced that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is now enabled by default for all voice and video calls on the platform, except Stage channels. The company said that users no longer need to manually opt in, and encrypted calling is now standard across direct messages, group DMs, voice channels, and Go Live streams. According to Discord , the move focuses on improving privacy protections while maintaining the low-latency voice and video quality users expect from the platform.

According to Discord, the rollout was part of a multi-year effort that started in 2023, when the company first began experimenting with encrypted voice and video calls. In 2024, Discord introduced DAVE (Discord Audio & Video End-to-End Encryption), its open and externally audited end-to-end encryption protocol designed specifically for audio and video communication. The company later expanded support across web browsers, gaming consoles, bots, apps, and its Social SDK before completing the migration in March 2026.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption, commonly known as E2EE, is a security system where messages, calls, or media are encrypted on the sender’s device and can only be decrypted on the receiver’s device. This means that even if someone intercepts the data while it is being transmitted, they cannot read or access its contents.

In simple terms, the encryption process happens only at the two “ends” of the conversation — the sender and the receiver. Even the platform hosting or relaying the communication cannot access the original content. E2EE generally relies on public and private encryption keys. A public key is used to encrypt information, while a corresponding private key is needed to decrypt it. Without the private key, the encrypted data remains unreadable.

Default encryption on Discord

Discord said that since March 2026, all voice and video calls across the platform have been end-to-end encrypted automatically. The company also confirmed that it is removing support for unencrypted fallback connections, meaning users will no longer be able to switch back to unencrypted calls in the future.

Stage channels remain the only exception because they are designed for broadcasting to larger public audiences such as live events and community town halls, rather than private conversations.

Are text messages on Discord also encrypted?

While Discord has now encrypted voice and video calls by default, the company stated that it currently has no plans to extend end-to-end encryption to text messages. According to Discord, many of its existing text-based features were built assuming messages were not encrypted, and redesigning those systems would require significant engineering work. The company said it will continue investing in DAVE and strengthening privacy protections across the platform moving forward.

Discord’s DAVE protocol: Details

According to Discord, one of the major challenges was ensuring encryption worked consistently across multiple devices and platforms. The company noted that a single Discord call can involve users joining from phones, laptops, PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and web browsers simultaneously.

Discord said DAVE is likely one of the most platform-diverse end-to-end encrypted voice and video systems currently deployed online. The company also highlighted that both the DAVE protocol and its implementation are open-source and externally audited. Discord mentioned that the protocol was reviewed by cybersecurity company Trail of Bits, while its bug bounty programme was expanded to include DAVE-related vulnerabilities.

The company also shared an example involving Firefox browser support. According to Discord, the team discovered an issue in Firefox that prevented DAVE from functioning properly in real-world calls. Instead of removing support or using a workaround, Discord stated that its engineers worked directly with Mozilla to identify the issue and help patch the browser.

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How other apps use end-to-end encryption

Several major communication platforms already offer end-to-end encryption in different forms, with the likes of WhatsApp, Messenger, Google Messages, and more using Signal Protocol for encryption. Google Messages also supports E2EE for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging, which recently expanded to support RCS chats across Android and iOS.

Apple separately offers end-to-end encryption for services like iMessage and FaceTime between iPhone users. Similarly, X’s new standalone messaging platform, XChat, also offers E2EE chats using its own system.

On the other hand, Meta has stopped supporting end-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram DMs as of May 8, 2026. This means private chats on Instagram will no longer have the same level of privacy protection, where only the sender and receiver can read messages. Meta cited low adoption rates as the reason for discontinuation.