Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Al Gore unveils satellite and AI system to track deadly soot pollution

Al Gore unveils satellite and AI system to track deadly soot pollution

Particle pollution kills millions of people worldwide each year and tens of thousands in the United States according to scientific studies and reports

Artificial Intelligence, AI

It's difficult, before AI, for people to really see precisely where this conventional air pollution is coming from, Gore said. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Soon people will be able to use satellite technology and artificial intelligence to track dangerous soot pollution in their neighbourhoods and where it comes from in a way not so different from monitoring approaching storms under plans by a nonprofit coalition led by former Vice President Al Gore.

Gore, who started Climate TRACE, which uses satellites to monitor the location of heat-trapping methane sources, on Wednesday expanded his system to track the source and plume of pollution from tiny particles, often referred to as soot, on a neighbourhood basis for 2,500 cities across the world.

Particle pollution kills millions of people worldwide each year and tens of thousands in the United States according to scientific studies and reports.

 

Gore's coalition uses 300 satellites, 30,000 ground-tracking sensors and artificial intelligence to track 1,37,095 sources of particle pollution, with 3,937 of them categorised as super emitters for how much they spew.

Users can look at long-term trends, but in about a year, Gore hopes these can become available daily so they can be incorporated into weather apps, like allergy reports.

Also Read

Shashwath TR

Hope to sell designed-in-India auto chips in 2-3 years, says Mindgrove CEOpremium

Tech Wrap Sept 19: iPhone 17 series sale, Amazfit T-Rex 3, Gaming Copilot

Tech Wrap Sept 19: iPhone 17 series sale, Amazfit T-Rex 3, Gaming Copilot

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Meta opens up its smart glasses to app developers: What it means for users

A new era in artificial intelligence (AI) is underway. In a few months, evolved versions of the technology will emerge and find mainstream applications. From AI that works on human prompts, the world will face agentic AI, an autonomous and automated

Groq more than doubles valuation to $6.9 bn as investors bet on AI chips

Rahul Chowdhri

Stellaris Venture Partners to focus on consumer, AI, and deeptechpremium

It's not just seeing the pollutants. The website shows who is spewing them.

It's difficult, before AI, for people to really see precisely where this conventional air pollution is coming from, Gore said. When it's over in their homes and in their neighbourhoods and when people have a very clear idea of this, then I think they're empowered with the truth of their situation. My faith tradition has always taught me you will know the truth and the truth shall set you free.

Unlike methane, soot pollution isn't technically a climate issue because it doesn't cause the world to warm, but it does come from the same process: fossil fuel combustion.

It's the same combustion process of the same fuels that produce both the greenhouse gas pollution and the particulate pollution that kills almost 9 million people every single year, Gore said in a video interview Monday. I'll give you an example. I recently spent a week in Cancer Alley, the stretch between Baton Rouge and New Orleans where the US petrochemical industry is based. That's a 105-kilometre stretch, you know, and on either side of the river, we did an analysis with the Climate TRACE data. If Cancer Alley were a nation, its per capita global warming pollution emissions would rank fourth in the world, behind Turkmenistan.

Gore's firm found Karachi, Pakistan, had the most people exposed to soot pollution, followed by Guangzhou, China, Seoul, South Korea, New York City and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Microsoft Copilot Plus PCs

Passwords to VPNs: Check list of Arm-native apps for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

Perplexity's AI Email Assistant

Perplexity launches AI email assistant: What is it, how it works, and more

Help me edit tool in Google Photos app

Google Photos rolls out AI 'Help me edit' tool to more Android devices

Sony PlayStation State of Play event

Sony to host 'State of Play' on Sept 24: Where to watch and what to expect

Open AI

OpenAI explores speakers, glasses, AI pin as potential AI hardware devices

Topics : Technology News artifical intelligence US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon