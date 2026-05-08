Google exploring India investments in AI infra, servers, drones: Vaishnaw

Internet giant Google is exploring investment opportunities across AI infrastructure, including the production of servers and drones, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

This announcement follows Google's groundbreaking of its $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in April this year.

"Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones," Vaishnaw said in a social media post after meeting company officials.