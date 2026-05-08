Friday, May 08, 2026 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google exploring India investments in AI infra, servers, drones: Vaishnaw

Google exploring India investments in AI infra, servers, drones: Vaishnaw

This announcement follows Google's groundbreaking of its $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in April this year

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that internet platforms pay fair revenue share to news organisations (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Internet giant Google is exploring investment opportunities across AI infrastructure, including the production of servers and drones, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

This announcement follows Google's groundbreaking of its $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in April this year.

"Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones," Vaishnaw said in a social media post after meeting company officials.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adobe

Adobe opens new office in Noida, expands India presence with 7th campus

Harvard, Harvard University

Canvas outage during cyberattack disrupts finals at schools, universities

Elon Musk

Why Musk's $60 billion Cursor bet is really about AI's 'last mile'

Samsung says Galaxy Watch6 research may help predict fainting incidents before they happen.

Samsung says Galaxy Watch can predict fainting episodes before they happen

WhatsApp

WhatsApp security flaws could expose devices to attacks, warns Cert-In

Topics : Google Google India artifical intelligence Drones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayPolycab Q4 2026IMD Weather ForecastGold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table