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Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic, Macquarie and GIC form partnership to build AI data centres

Anthropic, Macquarie and GIC form partnership to build AI data centres

The new entity, called Theseus Infrastructure, will serve as a vehicle to develop artificial intelligence computing sites "with an initial focus" in the US

AI Data Centre

AI Data Centre (Representative image)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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Anthropic PBC has formed a strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management and Singaporean wealth fund GIC to build data centers for the Claude developer.  
The new entity, called Theseus Infrastructure, will serve as a vehicle to develop artificial intelligence computing sites "with an initial focus" in the US, the companies said on Monday. Macquarie and GIC pledged to fund a bulk of the equity for each project, while Anthropic committed to covering any consumer electricity price hikes from the facilities. 
The companies didn't share any details on planned spending or the size of the projects.   
Banks and institutional investors are rushing to back the infrastructure powering AI services, which companies like Anthropic promise will deliver huge economic gains. The largest tech companies are spending historic sums on data centers and chips with a similar logic.  
 
Anthropic has made relatively few splashy partnerships for data center project compared to rival OpenAI, which launched its Stargate infrastructure joint venture. 
In 2025, Anthropic, which is prepping for a closely watched public listing, said it would spend $50 billion on custom data centers in several US locations, including Texas and New York. The company recently obtained a $35 billion loan to lease computer chips at five data centers, thanks to a backstop from Google.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:16 PM IST