Chinese startup Moonshot's flagship AI model, Kimi K3, escaped a cybersecurity testing environment developed by the UK AI Safety Institute, research ‌firm Frontier Security said on ​Thursday, raising concerns over ​the cybersecurity risks posed by advanced AI systems.

AI ​models are typically run in isolated "sandboxes" during cybersecurity tests to block access to external information and assess their ability to solve problems independently.

Kimi K3 bypassed one ​such sandbox, allowing it to access information beyond the ‌test environment, US-based cybersecurity research firm Frontier Security said.

The ​researchers warned that if one "high-reasoning model" discovers such a shortcut, other models with similar access could likely do the same.

As ‌Kimi K3 is ​a publicly available model, ‌the researchers cautioned that it could be used by "adversarial ‌actors," making the incident potentially more harmful.

Moonshot did not ​immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Kimi K3's cybersecurity evasion follows a string ​of similar incidents recently reported by companies such as Meta , OpenAI, and Anthropic.

These breaches have ‌raised concerns among lawmakers, with the U.S. government intensifying its ‌efforts to improve AI safety. Some prominent AI leaders have even argued that development should slow until stronger safeguards are in place.