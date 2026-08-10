Pixel 11 series, Pro Fold and Watch 5: What Google may unveil on August 12

Google is set to unveil its Pixel 11 series on August 12, with the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold expected to headline the company's annual hardware event. Google is also expected to announce the Pixel Watch 5 and could introduce the Pixel Tag, its first Bluetooth tracker.

The upcoming Pixel smartphones are expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 processor, with reports pointing to a 2-nanometre manufacturing process and new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Other reported additions include Pixel Glow, an RGB LED notification light on the camera bar, and a MediaTek M90 modem replacing the Samsung Exynos modem used on previous generations.

ALSO READ: Google Assistant to shut down on Android devices from September 4: Details Google has confirmed that the Made by Google event will take place in New York on August 12 at 6:00 pm (ET), or 3:30 am (IST) on August 13. The company has also confirmed that Pixel 11 pre-orders will open on the day of launch event.

Pixel 11 series: What to expect

Google Pixel 11

The Pixel 11 is expected to be the entry point into Google's flagship smartphone line-up. According to 9to5Google, the smartphone is likely to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 processor and run Android 17. Like the predecessor, the Pixel 11 could feature a triple-camera system comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto. A front-facing camera of 10MP sensor is expected for selfies and video calls.

Reports suggest that the smartphone could have a battery capacity of about 5,000 mAh. Wired and wireless charging are expected to be supported. The standard Pixel 11 is also expected to retain a relatively compact flagship form factor.

Google Pixel 11 Pro

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to sit between the standard Pixel 11 and the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL.

The smartphone could retain a 6.3-inch display of the on-going model, but use a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panel, allowing the refresh rate to adjust according to the content on screen.

Like the Pixel 11, the Pro model is expected to use the Tensor G6 processor and run Android 17.

Camera hardware is likely to be one of the main differences between the standard and Pro models.

Reports point to a triple-camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The telephoto camera is expected to offer longer-range optical zoom.

The Pixel 11 Pro is also likely to receive a larger battery, faster charging and additional storage options.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to offer much of the same hardware as the Pixel 11 Pro, but in a larger body. It could feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The larger smartphone is expected to use the same Tensor G6 processor and triple-camera system as the Pro model, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

The biggest difference is likely to be battery capacity. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to feature a battery exceeding 5,000 mAh, along with faster wired charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to be Google's most expensive smartphone at the event and the company's next-generation foldable device. Reports suggest that the foldable could feature an internal display of about 8 inches and a 6.4-inch external cover screen. Both displays are expected to support high refresh rates.

The device is expected to use the Tensor G6 chip and could feature a triple-camera system.

Reported specifications point to a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

ALSO READ: Kitesurf explained: Cloudflare's browser built for AI agents, not humans The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also expected to receive improvements to its hinge and overall design.

Google Pixel Watch 5: What to expect

The Pixel 11 series is expected to be accompanied by the Pixel Watch 5. Google has already begun teasing the smartwatch ahead of the August 12 event.

The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to be available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes and feature an LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate and higher brightness.

Recent information from the Google Play Console suggests that the Watch 5 could retain Qualcomm's SW5100 platform used by previous generations rather than move to an entirely new processor. It is also expected to receive 3 GB of RAM, up from 2 GB on the previous generation, potentially supporting new Gemini Intelligence features.

The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to add more health and AI-focused features.

Reports suggest Gemini Intelligence could be available on the smartwatch, allowing users to access AI-powered features from their wrist.

Google is also expected to continue expanding health and safety capabilities, alongside improvements to sleep tracking.

Google Pixel Tag: First-party tracker could debut

Another product that could appear at the event is the Pixel Tag, a Bluetooth-based tracker designed to help users locate personal belongings.

The device would compete with Apple's AirTag and similar trackers from Samsung and other companies.

A Google-branded tracker would fit into the company's broader Find Hub ecosystem, which already supports third-party Bluetooth trackers and lets users locate compatible devices and accessories.

Details about the Pixel Tag remain limited, and Google has not confirmed its launch.

Pricing, battery life and availability, if the device is announced, are likely to be revealed at the event.