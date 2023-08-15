Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

iPhone maker Apple will start manufacturing its wireless ear buds AirPods at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory, according to sources.

Foxconn has approved an investment of USD 400 million for Hyderabad plant which is expected to begin mass production by December 2024.

"Foxconn Hyderabad factory will make AirPods. The factory is expected to begin mass production by December," a source told PTI.

The information was confirmed by one more source who is privy to the development.

An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn did not elicit any reply.

AirPods will be the second product category after iPhone that will be made in India.

Also Read Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses Sony launches WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490 Apple AirPods may soon come with health tracking, body temperature features Flipkart offers Rs 20,000 discount on Apple Airpods Max and Airpods Pro iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers Amazon rolling out generative AI feature to summarise product reviews IPhone maker Foxconn cuts 2023 sales forecast after mobile demand sags IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Apple's AirPods leads TWS (true wireless stereo) market globally.

It led the global TWS market with about 36 per cent market share in the December 2022 quarter, according to research firm Canalys.

Apple was followed by Samsung with 7.5 per cent market share, Xiaomi 4.4 per cent, Boat 4 per cent and Oppo 3 per cent.

Xiaomi started making its TWS in India this year at Optiemus Electronics plant in Noida.