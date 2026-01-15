Civilization VII Arcade Edition, Retrocade coming to Apple Arcade in Feb

Apple Arcade, Apple’s subscription-based gaming service, is set to add several new titles in February, including a major PC strategy franchise. The service offers access to over 200 games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all without ads or in-app purchases. The biggest addition next month is Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Arcade Edition, which arrives on February 5. Alongside it, Apple Arcade will also introduce three new games — Retrocade, Felicity’s Door, and I Love Hue Too+. Existing games on the platform will also receive limited-time events and content updates later in January.

The Apple Arcade service is available in India at Rs 99 per month, and supports Family Sharing, allowing up to six users to access the same subscription. The service is also part of the Apple One bundles, starting at Rs 195 per month for the Individual plan and Rs 365 per month for the Family plan.

Apple Arcade: What’s coming in February

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Arcade Edition

The long-running Civilization series is making its Apple Arcade debut with Civilization VII Arcade Edition. Originally known as a PC-focused strategy franchise, the game will be playable across iPhone, iPad, and Mac through the Arcade service.

In this version, players build and manage empires across different historical ages, with each era influencing how a civilisation evolves over time. Players can choose well-known leaders from history and make strategic decisions that shape culture, technology, and expansion.

Retrocade

Retrocade focuses on classic arcade games from the 1980s and early 1990s. It brings together titles such as Asteroids, Bubble Bobble, Centipede, and Galaga in one package. While it supports immersive play on Apple Vision Pro, the game is also available on iPhone and iPad, allowing players to experience retro arcade titles without needing physical machines or coins.

Felicity’s Door

Felicity’s Door is a new rhythm-based game that follows characters Tom and Felicity as they travel through dream-like environments. The game mixes music-driven gameplay with changing settings, including space-themed locations, coastal areas, and futuristic cityscapes.

I Love Hue Too+

A puzzle game for mobile players, I Love Hue Too+ joins Apple Arcade as an ad-free version. The game centres on arranging coloured tiles into smooth gradients, focusing on visual balance and pattern recognition rather than time pressure or scores.

Updates to existing games

Apple Arcade will also roll out a limited-time event in Crayola Create and Play+ on January 22. The update brings back Paddington for a winter-themed event featuring creative activities such as colouring, crafting, and simple mini-games.