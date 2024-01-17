Apple expands India presence, opens office covering 15 floors in Bengaluru

US-based technology giant Apple expands its presence in India with a new office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new Apple office is located at Minsk Square in the center of the city. In its proximity, there are landmarks buildings and spots such as parliament, high court, central library, Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, and one of the largest green parks within Bengaluru. Covering 15 floors, the new Apple office will house up to 1,200 employees and features a dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs. Its proximity to Cubbon Park metro station means public transit is easily accessible for employees.

"Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It's an amazing space for our teams to collaborate" said Apple.

From its Bengaluru office, Apple’s teams will work across a wide range of Apple’s business — from software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, and others.

In line with Apple's global presence, the new Apple office in Bengaluru boasts an interior crafted from locally-sourced materials, including stone, wood, and fabric in the walls and flooring, and the office is filled with native plants.

Apple's new Bengaluru office

The office is designed with sustainability at the core – will run on 100 per cent renewable energy. With it Apple aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating — the highest level of LEED certification.

Apple has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020, and has run all Apple facilities using 100 per cent renewable energy since 2018. In India, the company has its corporate office footprint in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram, and now in Bengaluru.

Apple has nearly 3,000 employees in India.