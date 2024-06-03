Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models could get AI features, improved Siri with iOS 18

Apart from AI integration, Apple could bring a new settings page and redesigned Control Center to iPhones model compatible with iOS 18 update

iOS 13, Apple iOS

Representative Image

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is set to kick off its worldwide developers conference (WWDC) next week, on June 10, where the American technology giant would detail its progress in the artificial intelligence space. Reportedly, Apple’s upcoming operating system for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks are expected to rely heavily on AI features. Traditionally, Apple restricts the core features of its new platforms to newer models. This year, however, Apple could expand the iOS 18’s AI features and improved Siri assistant to iPhone 15 Pro models.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple will limit on-device AI capabilities to the iPhone 15 Pro series and newer models, which are expected to arrive later this year in September, to make iPhone users upgrade to newer models. For iPads and MacBook, the minimum requirement for processing AI workloads locally would likely be the M1 chip.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Gurman further detailed the upcoming iOS 18 features. Here are the details:

Siri to get AI boost

Bloomberg previously reported that with the new operating system, Apple is expected to overhaul the virtual assistant Siri with AI capabilities. Detailing on this, Gurman said that Apple would likely power Siri with its own large language model (LLM). He said that leveraging the AI model, Siri will get the ability to control individual features within applications. This functionality would not require any changes at the user or at the developers end, but the underlying AI model will analyse the device usage and deploy Siri to help automatically.

The report stated that the AI-powered Siri would be capable of managing emails, pictures, files and more and could also move them around within the storage. Additionally, Siri could be prompted to edit an image or type a custom message or an email. However, Gurman said that these features will take time to get ready and would likely roll out next year.

While AI-powered Siri may take time to arrive, Apple could launch AI integrated features within native apps with iOS 18.

Apart from AI

iOS 18 could bring a refreshed look to some of the features in iPhones. Apple is reportedly planning to revamp the Settings app with a cleaner user interface with better organisation and improved in-app search. The Control Center is anticipated to get a new music widget and improved smart home appliances control. Additionally, the Photos app and Mail might get improvements in UI.

As per the report, the Messaging app might get new icons for Tap-back function and new effects for individual words.
Topics : Apple Apple iOS Siri artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon