Samsung bundles Serif TV, Soundbar for free with ultra-premium TVs in sale

Samsung has announced “Big TV Days” sale on ultra-premium smart televisions. In the sale, the India unit of the South Korean electronics maker is bundling a TV or a soundbar, depending on the TV model purchased, for free with select models in Neo QLED, OLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Moreover, Samsung is offering easy equated monthly instalment options and cashbacks. The offers are available on Samsung online store and select online and offline platforms between June 1 and June 30. Check the details below.

Samsung Big TV Days sale: Offers

Depending on the TV models, customers purchasing the range of premium TVs offered by Samsung in the sale could get either the Serif TV (worth Rs 89,990) or a soundbar (worth Rs 79,990) at no additional cost. Moreover, customers can avail a cashback of up to 20 per cent on select bank cards on 75-inch or bigger Neo QLED, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Samsung said that there are also EMI plans starting at Rs 2,990 for the same.

Samsung Neo QLED TV 8K: Details

Samsung’s Neo QLED TV 8K TVs are powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to upscale both audio and picture quality for a more immersive experience. Additionally, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs feature Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology for improving picture sharpness and enhancing the gaming experience on the TV.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K: Details

Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K Tv range is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor that leverages AI to upscale video quality to 4K resolution. The TV’s display is validated by Pantone for colour accuracy and features Quantum Matrix Technology to improve the contrast level. Additionally, the Samsung Neo QLED 4K series offers support for Dolby Atmos Surround sound.

Samsung OLED TV: Details

Samsung’s OLED TVs come with an anti-glare display that reduces reflections and offers clear image quality, irrespective of the lighting conditions. Powered by the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor that powers the Neo QLED 4K TVs, the OLED TVs get features such asReal Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro for improving the picture quality on the TVs. Additionally, it gets Motion Xcelerator 144Hz technology for boosting refresh rates that improves the gaming experience on the Samsung OLED TVs.

Samsung UHD TV: Details

Samsung’s range of UHD TVs features Dynamic Crystal Colour technology that improves the video clarity for a better viewing experience. UHD TVs also get Motion Xcelerator technology for boosting refresh rates during gaming.