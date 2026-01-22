YouTube Shorts may soon feature AI versions of creators you follow: Details

YouTube is preparing to introduce a new artificial intelligence-driven feature, which will let creators create Shorts using AI-generated versions of themselves. The update was announced by the company’s CEO, Neal Mohan, who said creators will be able to use their own likeness to create content, as well as try out AI-based tools for games and music. Additionally, YouTube also plans to expand Shorts with new content formats and introduce additional music-related features.

YouTube update: What’s coming

Creator likeness

In 2026, YouTube will let creators use AI to make shorts using their “own likeness”. In simple words, it will allow creators to generate shorts featuring an AI version of themselves. In addition, it will also allow creators to use AI to generate games with a text prompt (a feature already available in closed beta) and “experiment with music.”

YouTube has been gradually adding AI features to Shorts. These include AI-generated clips, stickers, auto-dubbing, and other creative tools. Expanding the AI features, YouTube said it will give creators better control over how their identity is used in AI-generated content. The platform has already introduced likeness-detection technology that can identify AI-generated videos using a creator’s face or voice. If such content is found, creators can request its removal. This is aimed at reducing misuse, impersonation, and deepfake-style content.

ALSO READ: Chromebooks to soon get Gemini in Chrome, similar to macOS and Windows Like other social platforms, YouTube is also dealing with the problem of low-quality AI-generated content flooding feeds. The company said it is working on systems to protect content quality and user trust.

Shorts with new formats

Beyond AI tools, YouTube is also planning to expand Shorts with new formats, including image-based posts. These formats are already on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. YouTube said that the idea is to let users engage with creators in more ways without switching between sections of the app.

ALSO READ: Apple plans to revamp Siri into AI chatbot embedded into devices: Report The company is also putting more focus on music discovery. This includes helping users find new artists, learn more about the background of songs and keep track of new releases, instead of only pushing music videos.

Kids and Teen safety

Last week, the company announced updates aimed at making parental controls easier to use. Under the changes, parents will get more control over how much time their children and teens spend watching Shorts. This will include the option to completely block Shorts by setting the time limit to zero. This year, YouTube said that it plans to simplify the setup of kids’ accounts and make it easier for parents to switch between accounts so each family member will get the appropriate viewing experience.