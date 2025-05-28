Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple may switch Game Center with Xbox-like gaming app on iPhone, iPad, Mac

Apple may launch a unified gaming app at WWDC 2025, letting users access games, achievements, and leaderboards across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new app focused on video games across its ecosystem including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, according to a report by Bloomberg, as cited by The Verge. The app is expected to be officially introduced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled to take place from June 9 to 13.
 
As per the report, the upcoming app could act as a central hub for gaming on Apple devices. Users will be able to launch games they have already installed, view achievements, track leaderboard standings, and explore editorial content related to games. The new platform will also offer access to titles available on the App Store, giving it a broader utility similar to the Xbox app on iOS, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.
 
According to Bloomberg, the Mac version of the app will go a step further by allowing users to launch games that weren’t downloaded via the App Store, offering more flexibility for Mac gamers who use other distribution platforms.

The new gaming app is expected to roll out publicly with the release of iOS 18 this September.
This development follows Apple’s recent acquisition of its first gaming studio, RAC7, the creators of Sneaky Sasquatch, one of the earliest titles launched on Apple Arcade. As confirmed by Digital Trends, RAC7 will continue to operate independently and won’t be merged into other Apple teams.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

