Opera unveils Neon, a web browser with agentic AI capabilities built in

Opera has announced a new web browser named Neon, which it claims is designed to redefine how users interact with the internet through integrated AI workflows. Unlike traditional browsers, Neon is built from the ground up to assist with complex digital tasks such as coding for websites and games, filling out forms, and shopping. The browser will be available via a subscription plan, but pricing has not yet been disclosed.
What is Opera Neon?
According to the company, Opera Neon is an agentic browser designed to understand a user’s intent and assist with their digital tasks. It aims to help users complete their objectives while enabling new possibilities through AI-supported exploration. The browser introduces three key features—Chat, Do, and Make—accessible from buttons on its sidebar.
Chat
The Chat function is a conversational AI chatbot that can search the web, answer questions, and provide contextual information about pages being viewed. It serves as a smart companion to help users more efficiently consume and understand online content.
Key features:
- Real-time answers
- Easy tab management
- Image generation and analysis
- Voice and multilingual support
Do
Do is powered by Opera’s Browser Operator AI agent, introduced in March. It enables users to carry out practical tasks like filling forms, booking trips, and managing administrative actions directly within the browser. This AI runs locally, with a focus on privacy and speed.
Key features:
- Autonomous web interaction
- Smart task delegation
- User-controlled functionality
Make
The Make feature uses a cloud-based virtual machine, enabling tasks to continue even when the user goes offline. With a simple text prompt, users can instruct the browser to generate websites, games, code snippets, reports, and more. It supports multitasking, allowing several workflows to run simultaneously.
Key features:
- Autonomous task execution
- Multi-tool intelligence
- Replayable workflows
Opera is not alone in exploring AI-powered web experiences. Other companies such as Google and the Browser Company are also developing browsers with AI integration.
Opera Neon: How to join the waitlist
- Visit the Opera Neon page (www.operaneon.com)
- Enter your email address in the field at the centre of the page.
- Click “Join Waitlist.”
- You will receive an email when the browser becomes available.