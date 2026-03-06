Apple Music adds AI transparency tags to highlight AI-made content: Report

Apple Music is reportedly introducing a new system for improving transparency around artificial intelligence (AI) in music. According to a report by Music Business Worldwide, the platform has launched “Transparency Tags,” which allow record labels and music distributors to indicate when AI has been used in parts of a song, artwork or music video. As reported, the announcement was shared with industry partners through a newsletter on March 4. The framework is intended to help track how AI is being used in music production and related creative work.

What are Apple Music’s Transparency Tags?

As reported by Music Business Worldwide, Apple Music’s new tagging system focuses on four main areas where AI could be used in the creation process: Artwork, Track, Composition and Music Video.

Artwork tag: Applied at the album level when AI generates a significant portion of the album artwork, including static images or motion graphics.

Track tag: Used at the individual song level when AI is responsible for generating part of the sound recording.

Composition tag: Applied when AI is used to create lyrics or other elements of the musical composition.

Music Video tag: Used for visual content linked to a song, whether released with an album or uploaded as a standalone video.

The report noted that labels and distributors can apply multiple tags to the same content if AI is involved in more than one part of the project. According to the report, Apple’s approach places the responsibility for disclosure on labels and distributors rather than the streaming platform itself.

Citing Apple’s newsletter, the Music Business Worldwide report said the tagging system works similarly to other metadata such as genres and credits. Apple noted that it will rely on labels and distributors to decide whether AI has been used in a meaningful way in the content they submit. The report noted that tagging content properly is an important step in helping the music industry gather data and develop policies around AI use.

Other streaming platforms

In September, Spotify introduced new measures to address risks linked to generative AI in the music industry. The streaming platform tightened its policies on voice cloning, rolled out a spam detection system and added AI disclosure details in music credits.

The report by Music Business Worldwide also highlighted that Apple’s approach differs from that of other streaming services. For example, Deezer has been developing its own AI detection system that identifies AI-generated music through technical analysis. This means Deezer attempts to detect AI-generated content directly on the platform rather than relying on labels or distributors to report it. Apple’s system, on the other hand, depends on self-reporting by the companies delivering the music.