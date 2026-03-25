Apple's AI-powered Siri may get a standalone iPhone app: What to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing a major update to its Apple Intelligence platform, with a redesigned Siri expected to take centre stage at WWDC 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is also testing a dedicated Siri app with a more chatbot-like interface. The company is said to be working to make Siri a more capable, systemwide AI assistant with deeper integration across apps and services on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple Siri upgrade: What to expect

According to the report, the upgraded Siri is expected to go beyond basic voice commands and handle more complex tasks by using personal data from emails, messages and notes. This could allow the assistant to take actions across apps and offer more contextual responses. Apple is also said to be improving how Siri delivers information, with better summaries from Apple News and more detailed answers pulled from the web, including structured responses like bullet points and images.

ALSO READ: OpenAI discontinues Sora app, may not integrate video generation in ChatGPT The report noted that the move appears to be part of Apple’s effort to better compete with AI-driven tools such as Google Gemini and Perplexity, which already offer conversational and search-based capabilities. By integrating these features directly into its ecosystem, Apple is aiming to make Siri more useful in everyday scenarios.

Alongside these upgrades, Apple is reportedly testing a dedicated Siri app that introduces a more chat-like interface. As per the report, this app could allow users to view past interactions, start new conversations, and switch between voice and text inputs more easily. It may also support uploading documents and photos for analysis, making Siri more interactive and closer to modern AI assistants.

However, these features have faced repeated delays due to performance and reliability challenges. While Apple was initially expected to introduce them within the iOS 26 update cycle, reports now suggest the rollout may shift to iOS 27. More recently, Apple has partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI into its ecosystem, which is expected to power the next phase of Siri’s intelligence features as well.

While Siri will continue to be accessible through voice commands and the iPhone’s power button, the addition of a standalone app signals a shift in how Apple wants users to interact with its assistant. The changes are expected to be announced at WWDC 2026, where Apple is likely to outline its broader AI strategy.