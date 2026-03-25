iOS 26.4 adds more intelligence to eligible Apple iPhones: How to update

Apple has rolled out the iOS 26.4 update for supported iPhone models, introducing a range of new features and refinements across system apps and core experiences. Building on the previous iOS 26.3 release, the latest update focuses on improving everyday usability across key apps and system functions. The update adds enhancements to Apple Intelligence, expands Apple Music capabilities, introduces new accessibility settings, and more. Here’s a complete look at what the latest iOS update brings to iPhones:

Apple iOS 26.4 features: What’s new for iPhones

Apple Intelligence updates

Apple has expanded Live Translation in Messages, allowing incoming texts — including group chats — to be automatically translated into your preferred language in real time.

Users can reply in their own language, and Messages will automatically translate the response so the recipient sees it in their language, removing the need to manually translate messages or switch between apps.

Apple Music updates

Apple has introduced a new Concerts feature that helps users discover live shows nearby, based on artists already in their library, while also recommending new artists aligned with their listening habits.

The update adds Offline Music Recognition in Control Centre, allowing users to identify songs even without an internet connection, with results appearing once the device is back online.

A new Ambient Music widget brings curated playlists for moods like Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing directly to the Home Screen for quicker access.

Apple has also enhanced the visual experience with full-screen backgrounds on album and playlist pages, making browsing music feel more immersive and dynamic.

Accessibility improvements

Apple has introduced a Reduce Bright Effects setting that helps minimise sudden flashes and intense brightness when interacting with elements like buttons, making the interface more comfortable on the eyes.

Subtitle and caption controls are now easier to access directly while viewing content, allowing users to quickly adjust, customise, and preview settings without digging through menus.

The Reduce Motion feature has been improved to more consistently limit animations, especially within the Liquid Glass interface, helping users who are sensitive to motion navigate the system more comfortably.

Keyboard accuracy has also been improved, especially when typing at a faster pace.

Emoji

The update introduces eight new emojis, including options like an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, and a distorted face, giving users more ways to express themselves.

Freeform Creator Studio

Apple has added AI-powered image tools in Freeform, allowing users to generate, edit, and refine visuals directly within their boards.

A new premium content library brings ready-made graphics and elements to Apple Creator Studio subscribers.

Quick Toolbar

Users will be able to mark reminders as urgent directly from the Quick Toolbar or by long-pressing, and filter them within Smart Lists.

Family Sharing purchase

Purchase Sharing now allows adult members in Family Sharing groups to use their own payment methods, instead of depending on the family organiser.

iOS 26.4 eligible iPhone models

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max,

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

How to update to iOS 26.4