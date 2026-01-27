Apple releases iOS 26.3 developer beta 3: Eligible iPhones, how to update

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 26.3 for supported iPhone models. The update does not introduce any major new features, but continues to focus on system-level refinements, stability fixes, and performance improvements ahead of the public release. According to a report by The Mac Observer, Apple is expected to roll out the stable version of iOS 26.3 in early February.

iOS 26.3: What’s coming

Apple has already introduced several changes across earlier iOS 26.3 beta builds, offering a glimpse at what users can expect from the upcoming update. These include:

A new option to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone by placing the two devices close together. The tool supports transferring photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, and other data.

Updates to the wallpaper gallery, including a dedicated section for weather-based wallpapers.

A new Notification Forwarding feature that allows iPhone notifications to appear on supported third-party accessories.

In addition to these confirmed changes, Apple may also introduce the following features:

Limit precise location: Apple has announced that iPhones using its in-house modem — including the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air — will receive a new “Limit precise location” option with iOS 26.3. This setting reduces the amount of location data shared with mobile networks to improve privacy. The feature will work only with supported carriers, which currently include Boost Mobile in the US, Telekom in Germany, and EE and BT in the UK, among others.

RCS end-to-end encryption: As reported by 9To5Mac, code strings found in iOS 26.3 developer beta 2 suggest Apple is working on end-to-end encryption support for RCS messages in the Messages app. While Apple has not confirmed whether iOS 26.3 will enable the feature, the presence of these references indicates active development.

New App Store ad design: Another 9To5Mac report noted that some users running iOS 26.3 beta builds are seeing a change in how sponsored App Store search results appear. The blue background that typically highlights ads has reportedly been removed, making promoted results look more similar to organic listings. Apple has not confirmed whether this design will roll out more broadly.

iOS 26.3 developer beta 3: Eligible models

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.3 developer beta 3: How to update