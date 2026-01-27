Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series to launch alongside Galaxy S26 series: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will likely launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series in February. According to a report by SamMobile, a screenshot of the device selection screen from the troubleshooting section on the Samsung Members app lists both models. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are expected to bring new design and features. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro: What to expect

As per SamMobile, in terms of design, both models are expected to feature a curvier, more compact form while retaining the stem shape introduced with the Galaxy Buds 3 series. The Buds 4 Pro, in particular, is likely to drop the Blade Lights found on the Buds 3 Pro. This removal is expected to be countered with improved audio quality, aiming to offer a noticeable upgrade over the previous generation.

Samsung may have also revised the charging case for the new earbuds. Unlike the vertical design used on the Buds 3 Pro, the Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro cases may sit flat, making it easier to open the case and remove or replace the earbuds.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Galaxy Buds 4 (model number SM-R540) and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (model number SM-R640) have been spotted across multiple regulatory and certification databases worldwide. These include Malaysia’s SIRIM authority, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), SGS listings, and India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Such approvals are usually secured close to launch, suggesting that Samsung is nearing a global launch of its next-generation earbuds.

FCC filings indicate that the standard Galaxy Buds 4 will support both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy, though the documents do not reveal finer details such as the Bluetooth version or battery capacity. For the uninitiated, Bluetooth Classic is used for continuous, high-data tasks such as music streaming, calls, and file transfers.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is designed for low-power operations like syncing data, notifications, and background device communication.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 26 in select markets with sales likely to kick off from March 11, reported 9To5Google. This year’s timeline, if accurate, aligns with Samsung’s pattern of unveiling its flagship series before the commencement of Mobile World Congress (MWC), as the 2026 edition is set to begin from March 2.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to encompass three models – the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. In the series, the base and Plus models are expected to feature flat LTPO M14 AMOLED displays of adaptive 120Hz refresh rates, powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung Exynos 2600, depending on the region, along with 12GB RAM and Android 16-based One UI 8.5. Both may retain a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP sensor, with upgraded telephoto camera, Qi2 wireless charging, and USB 3.2 support.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to use a brighter M14 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, a familiar 200MP-led camera setup with a possible telephoto upgrade from 10MP to 12MP, a refreshed camera module design, faster charging, and a 5,000mAh battery.