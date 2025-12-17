Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple in talks with Indian chipmakers to assemble iPhone chips in India

Apple in talks with Indian chipmakers to assemble iPhone chips in India

Apple held talks with Murugappa Group-owned CG Semi, which is building an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, the report said

Reuters Dec 17
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is in early discussions with Indian chipmakers to assemble and package components for the iPhone, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is the first time Apple has considered assembling and packaging some chips in India, the ET report said, adding that it is unclear which chips will be packaged at the Sanand facility, though they are likely display chips.

Apple held talks with Murugappa Group-owned CG Semi, which is building an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the ET report. Apple and CG Semi did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

 

CG Semi told ET that it does not comment on market speculation or discussions with specific customers. "We will make appropriate disclosures as and when there is something concrete to share," the company told the newspaper.

Apple has been aiming to make most of its iPhones sold in the United States at factories in India by the end of 2026 and is speeding up those plans to navigate potentially higher tariffs in China, its main manufacturing base, Reuters reported in April.

In April, the U.S. administration imposed 26% duties on imports from India, far lower than the more than 100% levied on Chinese goods at the time. Washington has since paused most duties for three months, except those on China.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

