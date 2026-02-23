Apple may release iOS 26.3.1 with iPhone 17e at March 4 event: Report

Apple is reportedly testing iOS 26.3.1 with plans to announce it in the first week of March. According to a report by MacRumors, iOS 26.3.1 is expected to be a minor update that fixes bugs or security vulnerabilities. It is also expected to include support for some of the anticipated products that the company is expected to unveil at its “Special Experience” event on March 4, such as the iPhone 17e.

iOS 26.3.1 is expected to serve as a minor release following iOS 26.3, which rolled out earlier this month, and ahead of the broader iOS 26.4 update anticipated in late March or early April.

As per recent reports from Bloomberg, iOS 26.4 is not expected to introduce the revamped Siri experience. However, it is still projected to be a more substantial upgrade, bringing several new features and enhancements to Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, CarPlay, and other system apps.

Apple “Special Experience” event: What to expect

A Bloomberg report indicates that Apple has set March 4 for a “Special Experience” event, where it may introduce new products, alongside unveiling some in the days leading up to it. According to 9To5Mac, the company is expected to hold invite-only gatherings in cities such as New York, London, and Shanghai, alongside online announcements. Although Apple has not officially revealed the lineup, here are some of the products that may be launched at the upcoming Apple event.

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e is likely to continue Apple’s approach of equipping its affordable lineup with up-to-date hardware, potentially debuting with the A19 chip for better performance and AI processing compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e. A Macotakara report suggests it could feature Apple’s upgraded C1X modem and in-house N1 networking chip, while keeping the familiar notch design and single rear camera. The device may retain its 6.1-inch 60Hz display with slimmer bezels, include an 18MP Centre Stage front camera, stick with a 48MP rear sensor, and add MagSafe support.

Low-cost MacBook

Apple may introduce a budget MacBook powered by an A-series chip rather than an M-series processor. Reports indicate it could use the A18 Pro, with performance in some tasks nearing that of M1-based Macs. The laptop is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display, an aluminium body, and a broader range of colour options, including yellow, green, blue, and pink.

M5 MacBook Air

A refreshed MacBook Air running the standard M5 chip is also anticipated. Design changes are unlikely, but the 2026 model may adopt Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip to boost wireless performance and connectivity.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

Apple is expected to complete its M5 MacBook Pro lineup with models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. This could include a 16-inch version and upgraded 14-inch variants, focusing mainly on processing improvements rather than design overhauls.

M5 Mac Studio

An updated Mac Studio may arrive in the first half of 2026. Succeeding the current M4 Max and M3 Ultra versions, the next model is tipped to feature M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, delivering significant gains for professional users.

Apple Studio Display 2

Apple is also rumoured to be working on two new Studio Displays with 27-inch and 32-inch mini-LED panels. The larger version may offer a 6K resolution upgrade, and both could shift to the A19 Pro chip from the older A13 Bionic.

Apple TV 4K with A18 or A17 Pro

A new Apple TV 4K is reportedly in development, possibly powered by the A18 or A17 Pro chip to enable Apple Intelligence features. It may also add a built-in camera for FaceTime and use the N1 networking chip for Wi-Fi 7 and improved connectivity.

HomePod mini 2

A second-generation HomePod mini is said to be in the pipeline, potentially featuring a newer S-series chip such as the S9 or S10. This upgrade could enhance performance, support select Apple Intelligence capabilities, and improve Siri. Like the upcoming Apple TV, it may also include the N1 chip for better stability and Wi-Fi 7 speeds.