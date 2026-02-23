iQOO 15R with 7600mAh battery launching on February 24: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 15R in India on February 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed several key specifications through a dedicated microsite on Amazon. The company said that the iQOO 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will pack a 7,600mAh battery. Notably, this will be the first ‘R’ model in the iQOO flagship line.

iQOO 15R: What to expect

The iQOO 15R is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Additionally, the smartphone will also include a Supercomputing Q2 chip. As per the microsite, the phone will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone 18 Pro in 'Deep Red' colour: What to expect For camera optics, the iQOO 15R will include a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The smartphone will come with a 7,600mAh battery, which will support 100W wired charging. It will also get bypass charging support. According to the company, the phone can charge from 20 per cent to 44 per cent in just 10 minutes. It is also said to offer up to 3.1 hours of gaming, 16.3 hours of video playback, 7.1 hours of social media usage and around 2.4 hours of 4K video recording at 60fps, based on internal testing. For thermal management, the iQOO 15R will include a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system.

The iQOO 15R will ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The list of features includes Office Kit, One-Tap Transfer, Cross-Device File Transfer, Remote PC Control, screen mirroring, Origin Island and more. iQOO has also confirmed four years of OS updates and six years of security updates.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone 18 Pro in 'Deep Red' colour: What to expect The smartphone will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water. Additional features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and an IR blaster.

iQOO 15R: Expected specifications