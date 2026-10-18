Signaltron, Signalchip join Indonesia's BRIN to develop telecom solutions

Domestic telecom gear maker Signaltron and fabless semiconductor firm Signalchip have signed a pact with Indonesia's sovereign research body PRT BRIN to develop advanced telecom technologies, including pilot deployment of 4G, 5G and 6G in the future to suit the requirements of the archipelagic nation.

Bengaluru-based Signaltron has developed advanced communication technologies ranging from small cells for local area deployment to micro- and macro-level base stations like 4G and 5G using chips developed by domestic firm Signalchip.

"Research Centre for Telecommunication, BRIN, Indonesia, Signaltron Systems Private Limited (India) and Signalchip Innovations Private Limited (India) have signed a Letter of Intent for Collaboration and Co-development in the field of Electronics, Telecommunications, Networking and Drone Technologies," Signaltron Founder Himanshu Khasnis told PTI.

Research Centre for Telecommunication (PRT) under Research Organization of Electronics and Informatics, the National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia (BRIN), is a sovereign research arm of Indonesia which works in the fields of advanced communication technologies including next-generation antennas, 6G and sub-Tera Hertz communication, among others, focusing on solutions for connectivity in Indonesia.

Under the pact, BRIN, Signaltron and Signalchip aim to collaborate to create secure, high-performance, and customized connectivity solutions in supporting the goal of "connecting the unconnected" in Indonesia, particularly in remote, under-served, and island regions.

"The areas of cooperation that the Parties intend to work on include network customisation and development of connectivity topologies suited to Indonesia's archipelagic conditions, inter-island and intra-island solutions to provide last-mile connectivity to the under-served regions and pilot deployments of 4G/5G connectivity solutions and future-generation solutions (including 6G), in both urban and rural settings," Khasnis said.

He said Signaltron, Signalchip and BRIN also wish to pursue joint research and co-development of advanced solutions for tropical and maritime environments in telecommunications, networking, positioning, optical networks, high-speed data and drone integration.