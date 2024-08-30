Business Standard
Elon Musk, Tesla beat suit over promoting Dogecoin 'pyramid scheme'

A New York federal judge dismissed the claims on Thursday, finding that Musk's statements were 'aspirational' rather than 'factual and susceptible to being falsified'

Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. won dismissal of a lawsuit. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg US
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. won dismissal of a lawsuit claiming they pumped up the price of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin into a $258 billion “pyramid scheme.”
 
Investors who lost tens of thousands of dollars investing in the cryptocurrency faulted Musk for promoting the token to his millions of Twitter followers with statements like “One word: Doge,” causing its price to increase. Musk further inflated the price by then announcing that Tesla would accept Dogecoin as payment for merchandise, according to the 2022 complaint. 
 
A New York federal judge dismissed the claims on Thursday, finding that Musk’s statements were “aspirational” rather than “factual and susceptible to being falsified” and “no reasonable investor could rely upon them.”
 
The investors had also accused Musk and Tesla of participating in a “pump and dump” scheme with Dogecoin, but US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote that it was “not possible to understand” those allegations.
 
Lawyers for the plaintiffs had no immediate comment.
 
The Dogecoin cryptocurrency was the original memecoin — a type of cryptocurrency that originated from internet memes or jokes. Its logo is a picture of a Shiba Inu dog.

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla cryptocurrency New York

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

