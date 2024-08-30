Elon Musk, Tesla beat suit over promoting Dogecoin 'pyramid scheme'

Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. won dismissal of a lawsuit claiming they pumped up the price of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin into a $258 billion “pyramid scheme.”



Investors who lost tens of thousands of dollars investing in the cryptocurrency faulted Musk for promoting the token to his millions of Twitter followers with statements like “One word: Doge,” causing its price to increase. Musk further inflated the price by then announcing that Tesla would accept Dogecoin as payment for merchandise, according to the 2022 complaint.



A New York federal judge dismissed the claims on Thursday, finding that Musk’s statements were “aspirational” rather than “factual and susceptible to being falsified” and “no reasonable investor could rely upon them.”

