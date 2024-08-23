Apple files patent for multiple smart rings that can work in unity: Report

Apple has reportedly filed patents for multiple smart rings, each with distinct functionalities but designed to work together. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple’s latest patent for a smart ring outlines how multiple rings could be worn simultaneously while serving different purposes. The patent also reportedly details how Apple plans to integrate Siri into a potential Apple Ring, along with features such as the ability to wirelessly charge a ring using another ring.

The report states that Apple’s patent for a "ring device that may be worn on a user’s finger" describes the device as having near-field communication (NFC) capabilities, gesture detection for "controlling equipment," and a microphone to detect voice input. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report further explains that due to space constraints in a ring-like device, they may be separate devices with different sets of components depending on the desired functionality. For example, one ring could function as a "motion-controlled remote control" device for "controlling external devices using motion input," another could be a "voice-controlled ring" with a microphone and a speaker for "voice-assistant functions." A third device could include health monitoring sensors such as an electrocardiogram sensor, a photoplethysmogram sensor, a temperature sensor, an ultraviolet light sensor, an inertial measurement unit, and a grip sensor.

While Apple might be planning three separate smart rings with different functionalities, the company also intends to make them work together. According to the report, Apple stated in its patent filing, "Motion data from a first device may be used to determine a gaze direction towards a second device so that ring input may be directed towards the second device." The filing also details how the mapping of locations for different devices might be achieved by generating a "combination of pointing input, voice input, gaze input, and/or touch input." Additionally, the document reportedly mentions that a user may wear two ring devices on the same finger, allowing one to act as a power source for the other.

While it is unclear whether Apple is working on launching an "Apple Ring" following Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Ring, the patent filings suggest that Apple is exploring the concept.