Apple working on iPhone app dedicated to games similar to App Store: Report

Apple working on iPhone app dedicated to games similar to App Store: Report

Apple is reportedly also working on integrating iMessage and FaceTime into this new app to enhance communication between players

Apple Game Centre

Apple Game Centre

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly developing a new Xbox-like gaming app for iPhones. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the American technology giant is creating a dedicated gaming app similar to an App Store for games, complete with Game Centre integration. In addition to providing access to games, the app is expected to showcase activities such as challenges, leader boards, and achievements.
 
Apple gaming app for iPhones: Details
 
The new gaming app for iPhones will combine the functionalities of the App Store and Game Centre. Users' Game Centre profiles will be integrated into the app to facilitate connections with other players and friends. The app will also display in-game achievements and leaderboards, which are currently accessible through Game Centre within the Settings app.
 
Reportedly, the app will feature multiple tabs, including dedicated sections for users' games, friends, and more. A new Play Now tab is expected to present editorial content and offer game suggestions. Additionally, the app will include games from both the App Store and Apple Arcade while promoting special gaming events and notifying users about updates. The report states that Apple is also working on integrating FaceTime and iMessage into this gaming app, allowing players to communicate with each other.

As per the report, Apple will enable game developers to create mini games based on App Clips, providing a playable preview of their entire game within the new app.
Apple has been increasing its investment in gaming in recent years, particularly with iPhones. With last year’s A17 Pro chip, Apple introduced hardware-accelerated ray tracing to iPhone 15 Pro models, enabling the running of console-level games such as Assassin's Creed Mirage and the Resident Evil series. With the launch of the iPhone 16 series this year, Apple expanded these capabilities to the base iPhones as well. Furthermore, changes to its App Store policies now allow retro gaming emulators on iPhones.

Topics : Apple iPhone Gaming

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

