EA Sports' F1 25 game now on pre-order: Price, editions, and more details

EA Sports' F1 25 game now on pre-order: Price, editions, and more details

Priced at Rs 2,999 for the Standard Edition, F1 25 video game is now available for pre-order on the EA Play app, Steam, Epic Games store, Xbox Store, and PlayStation Store

F1 25 Iconic Edition cover (Source: EA Sports)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Codemasters, a subsidiary of US-based video game company Electronic Arts (EA), has announced that the next instalment in the F1 video game series will be released on May 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The F1 25 video game is now also available for pre-order in India.   
 
Alongside the release schedule, Codemasters has revealed the cover art for the game. The Standard Edition features McLaren F1 team racing driver Oscar Piastri, Williams' Carlos Sainz, and Haas' Oliver Bearman on the cover. Meanwhile, the Iconic Edition showcases Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.  ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 27 to unlock exclusive rewards
 
 

F1 25: Editions

 
F1 25 will be available in two editions: Standard and Iconic. The Iconic Edition offers additional in-game perks, including early access.
 
Standard Edition-
  • F1 25 game
  • F1 75 Celebration Pack
  • F1 25 Starter Pack
  • 5,000 PitCoin
Iconic Edition-

  • F1 25 game
  • F1 75 Celebration Pack
  • Three Days Early Access
  • F1 The Movie - Chapter Scenarios
  • F1 World Bumper Pack
  • 18,000 PitCoin
  • Lewis Hamilton Iconic Pack
  • APXGP Team Pack
  • F3 Driver Icons
  • A collection of 2025 liveries for F1 24 Time Trial mode
  • Lewis Hamilton “King of Silverstone” F1 World Event in F1 24

F1 25: Pricing and pre-order details

 
On the EA app for Windows PCs, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 2,999, while the Iconic Edition costs Rs 4,699. The game is also available for pre-order on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store.  ALSO READ | PUBG Mobile Update 3.7 Part 2 is coming soon with new weapons and scope
 
Additionally, F1 25 will be accessible through the EA Play subscription, starting at Rs 399 per month.
 

F1 25: What is new

 
The F1 25 game introduces Breaking Point 3, the next chapter in the story mode. The narrative follows the fictional F1 team Konnersport, competing alongside real-world teams. The story will pick up from the 2023 F1 season and feature returning characters such as Callie Mayer, Aiden Jackson, and Devon Butler. Additionally, F1 25 will include chapter scenarios and playable content inspired by the upcoming F1 movie.    
  Codemasters said that it has also introduced a major overhaul to the My Team mode, featuring rebalanced difficulty options and improved graphics to enhance realism. The developer stated that LIDAR technology has been used to scan and recreate several tracks and their surroundings, ensuring greater accuracy in circuit details.   
 

F1 25: Minimum PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit Version 21H1 or newer   
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Ryzen 5 2600X (VR)   
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-6400 / Core i5-9600k (VR)   
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU (AMD): AMD RX 570 (8GB) | RX 590 (VR) | 6700XT (RT)   
  • GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) | GTX 1660Ti (VR) | RTX 2060 (RT)   
  • Direct X: Version 12   
  • Storage space: 100 GB available space   

F1 25: Trailer

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

