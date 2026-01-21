BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 21: How to claim Cobalt Storm backpack
A new batch of BGMI redeem codes has been released that will remain active until February 28, 2026. One of the codes in the latest release allows players to claim the Cobalt Storm backpack as a reward
Krafton India released a new set of redeem codes on January 21, issuing 59 official codes in total. These codes unlock various cosmetic items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other visual customisations, with the Cobalt Storm backpack being part of the collection.
Krafton has stated that all rewards must be claimed exclusively via BGMI’s official redemption portal. It has also warned that codes obtained from unauthorised sources or redeemed through unofficial methods will be considered invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes:
- HUZCZTQ8WWGNKF47
- HUZDZ9PTKWK8BD8U
- HUZEZJJMWB3PFCTT
- HUZFZ59KU95SNB4C
- HUZGZQ95W8KDT4GA
- HUZHZUWBX5RRMK3H
- HUZIZ6KW6UEPFTAQ
- HUZJZV5T7KJWXSBR
- HUZKZ6GEW9TUDCW3
- HUZLZUEWC64747MC
- HUZMZ3K7QM9J9EBP
- HUZNZM3B9FTWWX7U
- HUZOZW4SCKSUDMVD
- HUZPZDS4W76UCS4N
- HUZQZDD7MAVJXTUX
- HUZRZDN8KBW95FGJ
- HUZVZWWPX5QSRBD4
- HUZTZGMGTNAFTTSP
- HUZUZ6SFV77XVWU5
- HUZBAZ9HTH7N6SSR
- HUZBBZKA49T6W96V
- HUZBCZN7MTP3VRP5
- HUZBDZSTAQN5XWEN
- HUZBEZX57N3H9JBC
- HUZBFZMCC7PGPR9U
- HUZBGZ7WP9PDD9RT
- HUZBHZK5NUSJ4NRS
- HUZBIZW6RQCTQCSR
- HUZBJZ8DFCBTED3P
- HUZBKZMWC63PXH4R
- HUZBLZ4BX35CTPB4
- HUZBMZ7GP4MX5BRP
- HUZBNZAB5WRFC8CC
- HUZBOZJ5NKDXVB5D
- HUZBPZG3DNGGK8SS
- HUZBQZQUX8HQKHSB
- HUZBRZXPHRUMD7DP
- HUZBVZVHDQ966RNB
- HUZBTZ9DFKN77N6Q
- HUZBUZ3JGCAWT93D
- HUZCAZPD4FPMUKSW
- HUZCBZCBDT7MVFG4
- HUZCCZXTU57MFWSF
- HUZCDZDN4U57AEEC
- HUZCEZHTM4DN7U8J
- HUZCFZC5QUWT9D5U
- HUZCGZC3559T9RGR
- HUZCHZGGV7XQQWN8
- HUZCIZRWBXTWNW9U
- HUZCJZKQG7TDGDVU
- HUZCKZJGDQX8RATA
- HUZCLZ8U7WFN8QG9
- HUZCMZ8WNDVEDTC6
- HUZCNZUPNMPHTJU3
- HUZCOZTGQFPWN675
- HUZCPZGSK3569EFD
- HUZCQZAHA6XMUVPK
- HUZCRZRMX3AQJTR4
- HUZCVZHUG7GMHBV7
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, or the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 12:35 PM IST