Tech Wrap Jan 20: Samsung AI Bixby, Amazon Echo Show, Vivo X200T launch

Samsung has announced a major revamp of its digital assistant Bixby, confirming that it is not abandoning the assistant despite making Google’s Gemini the default on Galaxy phones last year. In a press release, the company said a new version of Bixby is entering beta testing as part of the One UI 8.5 update, which itself has been in beta since December 2025.

Amazon has launched two new Alexa-powered smart displays in India: Echo Show 11 and the fourth-generation Echo Show 8. The new models bring a redesigned look with edge-to-edge glass screens, thinner bezels, updated speakers, and a new sensor system called Omnisense that enables motion- and temperature-based smart home routines. Both devices run on Amazon’s new AZ3 Pro chip and are compatible with AI-powered Alexa Plus, though it is not available in India yet.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced that it will launch its X200T smartphone in India on January 27. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key specifications, including details of its Zeiss co-engineered cameras and the chipset powering it. Vivo has also confirmed that the X200T will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box, similar to the company’s latest flagship X300-series phones.

iQOO 15R will be launched in India soon, announced the Chinese smartphone brand on January 20. Its India CEO, Nipun Marya, has shared a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone in a light-and-dark grey checkered design on X (formerly Twitter). This is going to be the first ‘R’ model in the iQOO flagship line, which is spearheaded by the iQOO 15 – launched in India on November 26, 2025. Based on the image posted on X, the iQOO 15R will feature a dual-camera setup on the back, contrary to the triple-camera setup that the iQOO 15 had.

Realme has scheduled the launch of the Realme P4 Power in India for January 29. Realme India took to X to announce the launch date for the smartphone with a 10,001mAh battery. The Realme P4 Power is claimed to offer 1.5 days of usage and over 31 days of standby time on a single charge. It will be one of the first smartphones in India to offer such a large-capacity battery. At present, several smartphones offer battery capacities over 7,000mAh in India, such as the POCO F7 with a 7,550mAh battery, followed by the likes of the Oppo Find X9 Pro with a 7,500mAh battery and the OnePlus 15R with a 7,400mAh battery.

ASUS is reportedly stepping away from the smartphone business as it redirects its attention towards artificial intelligence-driven products. According to a report by Taiwanese technology publication Inside, ASUS chairman Jonney Shih said the company will stop launching new mobile phones and reallocate its research and development efforts towards commercial PCs and physical AI products, including robots, robotics systems and AI glasses. The move signals a strategic shift away from smartphones in favour of what the company views as the next phase of computing.

Google is reportedly preparing major changes to Gemini Live, its real-time, voice-based AI assistant. A report by Android Authority stated that beta versions of the Google app contain references to new “Labs” features, including a “Live Thinking Mode” and a set of “Live Experimental Features.” These changes suggest Gemini Live could soon offer more detailed responses when needed, while also gaining early access to upcoming AI features.

Google is reportedly developing an on-device data migration feature on iOS that will allow Safari users to move their browsing data directly into Chrome. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing The MacObserver, Google is testing a guided “Safari import” tool that is meant to make switching from Safari to Chrome easier on iPhones. A similar option already exists on desktop, but this feature is now expected to arrive on iPhones.

OpenAI may unveil its first hardware product next year. According to the US news platform Axios, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, Chris Lehane, has said that OpenAI is “on track” to unveil its first device in the second half of 2026. This will be the first product that OpenAI has built with former Apple designer Jony Ive. The company remains tight-lipped about what the product will be.

Microsoft has confirmed that the January 2026 update for Windows 11 introduced multiple bugs, including one that stopped some PCs from shutting down properly. The company has now released an update to fix the issue. According to a report by Windows Latest, Microsoft has so far acknowledged three serious bugs linked to the January 2026 update: Remote Desktop login failures, shutdown issues on Windows 11 23H2, and Outlook Classic crashes. Of these, two have now received fixes.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 Max soon. According to a report by Android Headlines, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be launched in China this month with a 9,000mAh battery. As per the report, the design of the upcoming smartphone has also been revealed via official render images in a post on Weibo – a Chinese social media platform. Additionally, the company has also confirmed in a post on Weibo that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The company has not yet announced whether the Turbo 5 Max will be available in India or not.

The Kingston Dual Portable SSD looks like a chunky pen drive at first glance, but it behaves more like a proper external solid-state-drive. It has a USB-C connector on one end, a USB-A on the other, and no cables anywhere in sight. You just plug it straight into your phone, tablet, laptop, or PC and start using it.