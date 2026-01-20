Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Redmi Turbo 5 Max with 9,000mAh battery to be unveiled soon: What to expect

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Turbo 5 Max with a 9,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. India availability has not yet been announced

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro (Image: Xiaomi)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 Max soon. According to a report by Android Headlines, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be launched in China this month with a 9,000mAh battery. As per the report, the design of the upcoming smartphone has also been revealed via official render images in a post on Weibo – a Chinese social media platform. Additionally, the company has also confirmed in a post on Weibo that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The company has not yet announced whether the Turbo 5 Max will be available in India or not.
 

Redmi Turbo 5 Max: What to expect

Based on its post on Weibo, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be powered by a 9,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. In a separate post on Weibo, the brand has claimed that the phone’s endurance is close to what one would expect from a 10,000mAh battery. This could be possible because its competitor, Realme, is set to unveil a smartphone with over 10,000 mAh battery in India soon.
 
Alongside the battery details, official renders revealing the Turbo 5 Max’s design in an Ocean Breeze Blue finish have also been shared. As per the report, the phone sports a CNC-machined metal frame paired with a fibreglass back panel, and features a pill-shaped camera island housing two rear sensors, with “OIS Cam” and “50MP” markings placed next to it.

The device is shown with the volume keys and power button positioned on the right side, while the front houses a centrally aligned punch-hole camera. The display appears flat with slim bezels around the edges.
 
There is no confirmation whether the Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be launched in India or not. However, one of the models of the next generation of POCO F series smartphones may mirror Redmi Turbo 5 Max’s specifications. For context, POCO F7’s specifications are almost identical to those of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.
 
In related news, Realme has also made an announcement following the industry trend of introducing large capacity battery smartphone. The Realme P4 Power will be launched in India on January 29 with a 10,001mAh battery. As per Realme, it will offer up to 1.5 days of usage or over 31 days of standby time on a single charge. 
 

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

