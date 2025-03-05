Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI rejects complaint against Microsoft over Windows anti-virus bundling

CCI rejects complaint against Microsoft over Windows anti-virus bundling

It was alleged that bundling of the anti-virus software was violating fair competition norms

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

In a 17-page order dated March 3, the CCI said there was no prima-facie case of contravention and closed the matter. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has rejected a complaint filed against Microsoft with respect to bundling of anti-virus software with its Windows operating system.

It was alleged that bundling of the anti-virus software was violating fair competition norms.

Starting with Windows 10 Operating System (OS) edition, the anti-virus software Microsoft Defender is bundled with it.

In a 17-page order dated March 3, the CCI said there was no prima-facie case of contravention and closed the matter.

To assess the complaint, the regulator considered two relevant markets -- the market for computer security (antivirus) software for Windows OS in India and the market for desktop/laptop security (antivirus) software for Windows OS in India.

 

Also Read

Microsoft Skype and Teams

Microsoft to discontinue Skype in May 2025: What's next for existing users?

Premiumquantum computing, AI, CHIP

It's a quantum leap in computing with India joining the global race

Skype

Microsoft to retire Skype in May 2025, shifts focus to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft

Microsoft urges Trump to overhaul Biden's last AI-chip export curbs

Microsoft

Microsoft removes employees from meeting for protesting AI deal with Israel

Citing Microsoft's submissions, the CCI observed that there is no compulsion on users to exclusively use Microsoft Defender as their antivirus solution.

Also, it noted that OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are permitted to pre-install alternative third-party antivirus software on desktops and laptops running Windows OS.

"Additionally, other OS providers, such as macOS and ChromeOS, also include built-in antivirus functionality in place. Therefore, in the absence of an element of compulsion or imposition, prima facie there appears to be no violation of Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act," the order said.

Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant market position.

According to the regulator, there is no indication of market foreclosure in the antivirus solutions sector.

"Despite the presence of Microsoft's built-in security software, multiple well-established and prominent players continue to operate in the market without significant barriers to entry or exclusion," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

'Will track them from depths of hell', UP CM invokes Ansal to slam SP

Bank of India

Bank of India adds 111 new branches to expand urban, semi-urban reach

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial to acquire SBI stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 104.5 crore

Coforge

Coforge signs $1.56 billion IT deal with Sabre to boost AI-driven solutions

PremiumNokia Country Head Tarun Chhabra

Nokia exporting up to 70% of India production, says Tarun Chhabra

Topics : Microsoft Competition Commission of India CCI Competition Commission of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025IND vs AUS ScorecardIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon