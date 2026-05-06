Chrome for Android can now hide exact location from websites: How it works

Google is adding a new privacy-focused feature to Chrome on Android that allows users to share their approximate location with websites instead of their exact location. According to Google, the update gives users more control over how much location data websites can access while still allowing location-based services to function normally in many cases.

The feature is similar to Android’s existing approximate location setting for apps. With the change, Chrome users will be able to decide whether a website receives their precise location or only a broader nearby area, such as their neighbourhood. The company said the feature is launching first on Chrome for Android and will expand to desktop browsers in the coming months.

What is changing in Chrome?

According to Google, Chrome on Android will now show users two location-sharing options when a website requests access to location data: Precise and Approximate.

The browser will continue to support exact location sharing for tasks that require it, such as navigation, delivery tracking, or finding nearby services like ATMs.

However, for websites that only need general location information, users can choose the approximate option instead.

Google said this could be useful for services such as local weather updates, regional news, or other content that does not require an exact address or GPS location.

The update forms part of Google’s broader push towards location privacy and giving users more transparency over data sharing.

By limiting websites to approximate location access, users may be able to reduce unnecessary tracking while continuing to use location-based features.

Instead of sharing a precise GPS point, the browser can provide only a more general area.

Google plans new APIs for developers

Google also said it plans to introduce new APIs for web developers. These APIs will allow developers to request either approximate or precise location access depending on what their websites actually need. The company has asked developers to avoid requesting precise location unless it is necessary for the website’s functionality.

Part of wider Android privacy updates

The Chrome update follows several location privacy changes introduced in Android 17. These include a redesigned permissions interface, a one-time location-sharing button for apps, and updates to Android’s approximate location algorithm to improve privacy, especially in less populated areas.

Google has not yet shared an exact rollout timeline for all Android users, but the feature is expected to become available gradually through Chrome updates.