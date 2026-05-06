Amazon expands Alexa+ beyond Echo with Bose audio devices: Details here

Amazon has expanded the Alexa+ assistant to a new range of Bose smart speakers and soundbars, marking one of the first third-party integrations for the new AI-powered version of Alexa. Alexa+ is the newer version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant with added AI features. The update allows users to access Alexa+ features directly through compatible Bose audio devices, including music discovery, smart home controls, restaurant bookings and more through natural voice conversations. The rollout also signals Amazon’s broader push to expand Alexa+ beyond its in-house hardware ecosystem.

What is Alexa+

ALSO READ: Samsung hits $1 trillion market valuation, joins TSMC in elite club According to Amazon, Alexa+ is designed to be a more capable and conversational version of Alexa, focusing on tasks such as answering complex questions, planning, summarising information, shopping, managing calendars, and coordinating across multiple users in a household. The service also integrates with Amazon’s ecosystem, including Prime Video, Amazon Music and Photos.

Alexa+ comes to Bose devices: Details

Alexa+ is launching on the newly announced Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker and Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar, which are set to become available on May 15. Pre-orders for the devices have already opened in the US. This is the first time Alexa+ has officially appeared on non-Amazon hardware at this scale. Apart from the new products, Alexa+ is also rolling out to several existing Bose speakers and soundbars, including:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose Smart Soundbar (model 300, 600, and 900)

Bose Portable Smart Speaker

Bose Home Speaker (model 300, 450, and 500)

Bose Soundbar (model 500, 550, and 700)

Bose Music Amplifier

India availability

As of now, Alexa+ is available in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Spain, and Italy. According to a report from Fortune India, Panos Panay, senior vice president of Devices & Services at Amazon, said the company is hoping to bring Alexa+ to India by the end of this year. “I’m hoping by the end of the year,” Panay told the publication, while adding that Amazon does not want to commit to a launch date until the product is fully ready for the Indian market.

Alexa+ is included at no additional cost for Amazon Prime members in supported regions. Non-Prime users can access the service for $19.99 per month. Existing Bose users with compatible Alexa-enabled devices can opt in through Amazon’s Alexa page. The broader rollout for the newly announced Bose Lifestyle Ultra devices begins on May 15 in select regions.