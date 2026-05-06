Threads gains another X-like feature with web DMs: Here is how it works

Meta-owned Threads has introduced Direct Messaging (DM) support on its web client for desktop users. According to the company, the feature will allow users to send and receive one-on-one and group messages directly from the Threads website.

Connor Hayes, head of Threads at Meta, said messaging support on the web was the top request from users after direct messages were introduced on the mobile app last year.

Threads also announced the feature in a post on the platform, sharing a GIF with the caption: “We’re rolling out DMs on web.”

With this move, Threads is bringing its desktop experience closer to rivals such as X and Bluesky, both of which already support web-based messaging.

DMs on Threads web: What’s new

The web version of Threads now includes a dedicated “Messages” tab, marked by a paper plane icon, where users can access their inboxes. There is also a “Requests” section for incoming messages from other users.

Users can search conversations, start new chats, and continue existing conversations without switching to the mobile app. Meta said the feature is aimed at people who use Threads while working or browsing on desktop devices.

READ: Samsung expands startup push with 2026 Mobile Advance tech programme For safety reasons, messaging is currently limited to users aged 18 and above. Messages can only be exchanged between followers or mutual Instagram followers.

Threads said the same privacy protections available in its mobile messaging system will apply on the web as well. Users will continue to have controls over who can message them, along with options to restrict, block or report accounts.

When Threads launched in 2023, it did not include its own private messaging system. Users initially relied on Instagram DMs for private conversations. Meta later introduced native messaging within Threads in July 2025, allowing users to chat directly inside the app. The latest update extends that experience to desktop users.

Live Chats on Threads

Meta has also been expanding conversation-focused features on Threads. Recently, the company introduced “Live Chats,” a feature designed for real-time discussions during major events. The feature is initially rolling out within the NBA Threads community during the playoffs.

Users can share text messages, photos, videos, links and emoji reactions in these chats. Up to 150 people can actively participate, while additional users can view conversations and react in spectator mode.