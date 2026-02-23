Monday, February 23, 2026 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Croma Everything Apple sale: Check offers on iPhone, MacBook, iPad, more

Croma Everything Apple sale: Check offers on iPhone, MacBook, iPad, more

Croma's Everything Apple sale is live till March 8, offering trade-in bonus of up to Rs 8000 on iPhones and Rs 10,000 on 13-inch MacBook Air M4

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

Tata’s Croma kicked off the “Everything Apple” sale on Friday offering trade-in discounts and bonuses on a range of Apple products including iPhone 17, MacBook Air M4, Apple Watch SE 3, iPad (11th gen) and more. The sale is now live and will go on until March 8. The company has said that during this sale, offers on the aforementioned products will be applicable across pan-India Croma stores.

Everything Apple sale: Offers

iPhones

iPhone 17 (256GB)

  • Price: Rs 82,900
Offers: 
  • Consumers trading-in their old smartphones can get up to Rs 23,500 in value
  • An additional trade-in bonus for up to Rs 8,000
  • Discount coupon of up to Rs 1,658
  • Tata Neu card holders can get coin benefits of up to Rs 4,974
 

iPhone 16 (128GB)

  • Price: Rs 69,900
Offers:
  • Consumers trading-in their old smartphones can get up to Rs 16,000 in value
  • An additional trade-in bonus for up to Rs 6,000
  • Discount coupon of up to Rs 1,500
  • Tata Neu card holders can get coin benefits of up to Rs 3,999

MacBook

MacBook Air M4 13-inch

  • Price: Rs 99,900
Offers:
  • Eligible consumers can avail the laptop at a special student and teacher price of Rs 88,911
  • They can trade-in their old device to get a value of up to Rs 13,000
  • An additional trade-in bonus for up to Rs 10,000
  • Tata Neu card holders can get coin benefits of up to Rs 6,591

Other offers

  • iPad (11th gen), priced at Rs 34,900, is being offered at a starting price of Rs 29,489 (inclusive of offers)
  • Apple Watch SE 3, priced at Rs 25,900, is being offered at a starting price of Rs 23,388 (inclusive of offers)
  • AirPods Pro 3, priced at Rs 25,900, is being offered at a starting price of Rs 23,310 (inclusive of offers)
  • Consumers who purchase iPhone Air (512GB) or iPhone 17 Pro (512GB) or higher variants with Apple Care+ can get AirPods at no additional cost.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

