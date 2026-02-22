Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World leaders impressed with India's achievements in AI: PM in Mann Ki Baat

World leaders impressed with India's achievements in AI: PM in Mann Ki Baat

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also asked people to remain vigilant against online financial fraud and digital arrest

Several heads of state, global leaders in artificial intelligence (AI), academicians and researchers, heads of global tech giants and philanthropists attended the just concluded India AI Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted strides made by India in the field of artificial intelligence, saying the AI summit showcased how animals were being treated in the country with the help of AI and how farmers were keeping track of their livestock and dairy.

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also asked people to remain vigilant against online financial fraud and digital arrest.

Referring to the recently concluded AI Summit, Modi said two products impressed leaders from around the world - the first was at the Amul booth where it was showcased how AI is helping treat animals and how, with AI assistance, farmers are keeping track of their dairy and livestock 24x7.

 

Modi said the second was related to Indian culture.

Leaders from around the world were amazed to see how, with the help of AI, the country is preserving ancient knowledge and manuscripts, and adapting them to suit today's generation, he said.

On the growing incidents of digital frauds, the prime minister said when people receive messages from banks asking them to update KYC or do re-KYC, a question naturally arises in why it should be done again since it was already done.

"My request to you is: please don't get annoyed. This is only for the security of your own money," he said, adding KYC is crucial for an individual's bank account's safety.

Modi also noted that numerous players of Indian origin are bringing pride to the countries they represent and this is clearly visible in the T20 World Cup.

"The Canada team has the highest number of players of Indian origin. Team captain Dilpreet Bajwa was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Navneet Dhaliwal is from Chandigarh. This list includes many names like Harsh Thaker and Shreyas Movva, who are enhancing the pride of both Canada and India. Many faces in the USA team have come from India's domestic cricket," he said.

The prime minister also paid tributes to former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, whose birth anniversary falls on February 24.

"Amma Jayalalithaa ji lives in the heats of people across Tamil Nadu," he said.

Modi also mentioned about the centuries-old Mamangam tradition, often called the Kerala Kumbh, which has come alive again after nearly 250 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

