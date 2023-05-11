close

Twitter rolls out new encrypted DMs feature exclusive to verified users

Twitter has started to roll out its long-promised encrypted direct messaging (DM) feature, but it comes with a few significant limitations that may not appeal to privacy-conscious users

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Twitter has started to roll out its long-promised encrypted direct messaging (DM) feature, but it comes with a few significant limitations that may not appeal to privacy-conscious users.

In order to send and receive encrypted messages, both sender and recipient should be "verified users" or affiliates to a "verified organisation", according to the company.

It's unclear if encryption will be added to the growing list of exclusive features for checkmarked users or if this is just for the early rollout.

However, the feature has several significant limitations, including the lack of support for group messages and any media other than links.

Additionally, the company does not offer a direct reporting option for encrypted messages; instead, users are advised to report any issues with a conversation participant separately.

The company currently allow a maximum of ten devices per user for encrypted messages.

After users' have reached the limit, they will not be able to send and receive encrypted messages on any new devices that are logged into Twitter.

Moreover, sending an encrypted message is similar to sending a regular unencrypted message, said the company.

"If you are eligible to send encrypted messages, you will see a toggle after clicking on the message icon to enable "encrypted" mode.

Selecting an eligible recipient, composing a message and clicking send will send an encrypted message, Twitter explained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Twitter Social Media

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

2 min read

