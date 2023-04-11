close

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India: Details here

The new Alienware laptops -- m18 and x16 R1 come equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

IANS New Delhi
Dell

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Dell Technologies on Tuesday launched the new Alienware and Inspiron laptop series in India for gamers, creators, and students.

From April 12, the latest Alienware devices will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 3,59,990, while the Inspiron devices will be available for purchase from April 14, starting at Rs 77,990 on both online and offline platforms.

"Our new Alienware and Inspiron laptops offer consumers the opportunity to express their passion and lifestyle with premium quality styling. Dell Technologies' omnichannel strategy puts the customers at the centre and we are emboldened by the growing demand across our consumer and gaming portfolio," Rosandra Silveira, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

The new Alienware laptops -- m18 and x16 R1 come equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

While the display of Alienware m18 has a 165Hz refresh rate (QHD), the x16 R1 has a 240Hz QHD+ display capable of a 3ms response time with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support, according to the company.

The Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1, on the other hand, are all about advancing performance capabilities, efficient multi-tasking, and superior viewing experience.

Both Alienware and Inspiron laptop series feature 16:10 aspect ratio screens for better content viewing, entertainment and productivity.

"The Alienware and Inspiron brands are synonymous with power, passion, lifestyle and premium. Our new portfolio inspires personalisation and enthusiasm that continues to set itself apart with meaningful high-impact innovation that meets the changing needs of our consumers," Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

--IANS

shs/uk/

Topics : Dell | Laptops | Technology

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

