EY GDS launches flagship AI-focused client experience centre in Bengaluru

EY's Global Delivery Services (GDS) unit has launched the ey.ai Centre for Reimagination (CFR), an immersive flagship client experience centre, as companies seek support in navigating artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation journeys.

The centre in Bengaluru is designed to help organisations experience how emerging technologies and industry shifts will reshape industries, workforces and business decisions. It is part of the company's $1.4 billion investment plan in AI and is designed to connect strategy, sector insight, engineering and execution in an integrated environment.

“This centre is part of the AI factory. The AI factory is really generating all kinds of agents for different uses. The ey.ai Center for Reimagination is designed to bridge that gap, helping leaders move from intent to execution and translate AI ambition into real business impact,” EY GDS Global Vice-Chairman Ajay Anand said.

To bolster its technology backbone, the company has also set up an AI factory, or centre of excellence, in India alongside one in Palo Alto, California.

EY GDS is the backbone of EY, providing technology and operational services across the organisation. Of EY's 90,000 GDS employees globally, about 75,000 are based in India.

GDS is present in eight other countries, including Argentina, Mexico, Poland and the Philippines. Similarly, of the company's 30,000 engineers globally, around 27,000 are based in India.

Anand added that EY plans to deploy 100,000 AI agents by 2028, of which about 50,000 have already been embedded within its systems. However, he said this is unlikely to have a significant impact on hiring.

“We hired 25,000 in GDS last year. We have a huge plan to continue hiring this year. Having said that, there will be agents as well working alongside humans. And so it'll make humans more efficient. Now over time as AI evolves we'll have to see where we need to do some slight adjustments. We're not at a place where we can completely rely on AI.”

This initiative is part of the $1.4 billion investment that EY announced a few years ago. The company had also established EY.ai, which leverages technology platforms and AI capabilities alongside expertise in strategy, transactions, transformation, risk, assurance and tax.

The centre spans multiple industries, with an initial focus on life sciences, industrial products, consumer products and retail, banking and capital markets, and energy.

It will also create highly skilled roles that combine AI engineering with experience design and sector transformation.

“The ey.ai Center for Reimagination is where strategy meets execution — a space where leaders can test ideas responsibly and define a clear path to scale,” Janet Truncale, EY Global Chairman and CEO, said in a statement.