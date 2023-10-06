Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Sale to begin from Oct 8, check offers here

Flipkart is all set to start its Big Billion Days 2023 from October 8 to October 15, 2023. The 10th edition of the Big Billion Days sale will compete with the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which is also starting on the same day.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale will offer huge discounts on a range of products, like smartphones, laptops, accessories, clothes, etc. More than that, Flipkart sales will also give an additional 10 per cent instant discounts to ICICI, Axis and Kotak Bank cardholders.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Offers

The Big Billion sale comes with big offers of various products. The deals offer 50 to 80 per cent off on electronic accessories, tablets will get up to 70 per cent off and there will be 80 per cent off on televisions and other appliances and you will also get 75 per cent discounts on 4K TVs and refrigerators. The Big Billion sale offers a wide range of products at massive discounts, you can also browse ACs, printers, washing machines, mobile covers, screen guards, etc.





Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: iPhone 13 available at its lowest price The e-commerce platform also has products at easy rates to refurbish your home. You can avail 85 per cent discount on furniture and household items, including home office set-up, new bed, mattress or many more things. The sale includes interesting offers and home utilities, paintings, bedsheets, stoves, etc. to meet your home requirements.

Crazy offers on branded devices

This year, the Big Billion sale will offer iPhone devices at never seen before prices. iPhone 14 which is listed on Flipkart at Rs 64,999 is expected to be sold for less than Rs 50,000 during Big Billion sales, while iPhone 13 will be available at less than Rs 40,000.

Such deals are not limited to iPhones only, but this is the perfect time to buy Samsung products as well. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is expected to be available at less than Rs 40,000. Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 7 pro will also be available with good discounts at Rs 32,999, and Rs 60,999, respectively.

Big Billion sales: Bank discounts

Card Insider reveals that Flipkart sales will also get bank discounts as Axis Bank credit card will get a 10 per cent instant discount and Credit EMI transactions above Rs 5,000, and the maximum discount is capped at Rs 1250.





Also Read: Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off Not only this, but the Axis Bank credit card holder will also get flat Rs 750 off on net cart value of above Rs 24,990 and flat Rs 3000 off on orders above Rs 79,990.

However, ICICI and Kotak Bank credit card holders will also get the same discounts, but the amount is capped at up to Rs 1750 per card and Rs 1500, respectively.