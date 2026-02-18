Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India key AI hub, company deepening partnerships: Nvidia South Asia MD

India key AI hub, company deepening partnerships: Nvidia South Asia MD

Dhupar said Nvidia's ecosystem in India is thriving and expanding rapidly as organisations build AI applications using Nvidia's Nemotron models to support public-sector services

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

India has emerged as a pivotal hub for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, driven by its vast pool of developers, startups and technology partners, said Nvidia’s Managing Director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar.
 
He noted that the US-based chipmaker is working closely with technology leaders across the country to accelerate digital transformation and drive growth.
 
The remarks come as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026, the first major global AI summit to be held in the Global South.
 

Expanding AI infrastructure with Indian partners

 
Dhupar said Nvidia’s ecosystem in India is thriving and expanding rapidly. The company is collaborating with next-generation cloud providers such as Yotta, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and E2E Networks to develop advanced AI factories to meet the country’s rising demand for AI compute, reported PTI.
 
 
Across sectors, organisations are building AI applications using Nvidia’s Nemotron models to support public-sector services, financial systems and enterprise operations in multiple Indian languages.

Adopters of Nemotron and NeMo Curator, an open library for multilingual and multimodal data curation, include BharatGen, Chariot, Commotion, Gnani.ai, CoRover.ai, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Sarvam.ai, Tech Mahindra and Zoho, among others.
 
“We are proud to be working with Indian visionaries at every single layer of this stack,” Dhupar said, reported PTI. He added that around 800,000 developers in India are currently building, training and deploying AI solutions on Nvidia’s platforms.
 

Why is Nvidia CEO Jensen not attending the summit?

 
Addressing the absence of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the summit, Dhupar said Huang was unwell after weeks of extensive travel.
 
“Jensen has travelled for three straight weeks. He caught a bug and is under the weather,” Dhupar said. “We hope he recovers soon, but we are delighted that Jay Puri is leading the delegation in India to celebrate this important wee", reported PTI
 

AI Impact Summit reflects India’s growing influence

 
Describing the summit as an “exciting” week for the country, Dhupar said the event reflects India’s rapid emergence as a global hub for AI talent and innovation.
 
“The activity schedule for this week reflects India’s rapid growth as a global hub for AI talent. Over 100 Nvidia partners are here showcasing their latest work using AI infrastructure and open-source models. This progress builds on decades of collaboration with India’s technology leaders,” he said.
 

Topics : India AI Impact Summit Nvidia AI technology artifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

