Apple's iPad Pro M5 may feature dual front camera set up: What to expect

Apple's iPad Pro M5 may feature dual front camera set up: What to expect

Apple could bring dual front cameras to the next iPad Pro, adding a portrait-edge lens alongside the M5 chip to improve usability in both orientations

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The next generation of Apple iPad Pro might debut with two major improvements. Expected to be launched this year, the upcoming iPad Pro might be powered by the M5 chip, and pack an additional camera on the front. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is apparently adding a second, portrait-side front-facing camera to the upcoming M5 iPad Pro, presumably so FaceTimers and selfie fans can use the device equally well in either orientation.
 
According to a report by 9To5Mac, this update appears to be a response to feedback from iPad Pro users who were unhappy with Apple shifting the front camera from the portrait edge to the landscape side.
 
 
Additionally, the expected prices of the upcoming iPad Pro M5 have also surfaced on the web. 

Next generation iPad Pro to cost more?

According to a report by Apple-focused news platform, Macworld, the pricing is expected to largely remain the same, with the 11-inch model likely to be priced at $999, and the 13-inch to be priced at $1,299.
 
The report also mentioned that the storage of the base variant might now start at 256GB rather than 128GB that was seen in iPad Pro M4.
 
There is not much clarity about the India pricing of the Apple iPad Pro M5 yet; however, more information is expected to surface in the coming months as the launch timeline nears. 
  In related news, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to make its debut this year, likely replacing the Plus model from the iPhone 17 series. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with 2740 x 1260 resolution, ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, always-on support, and the Dynamic Island cutout. Positioned between the Pro models in size, it will reportedly be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.5mm — thinner than the iPhone 6. To achieve this ultra-slim design, Apple may cut battery capacity down to around 2,800–3,000mAh and adopt a simpler hardware setup, including a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera.

Topics : Apple Apple iPad Pro Tablets

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

