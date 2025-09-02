Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: September 2 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: September 2 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed new redeem codes for September 2. Players can follow the detailed step-by-step guide to win exclusive rewards by redeeming today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for September 2, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards including costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and more.
 
Since these codes come with limited validity and a fixed number of redemptions, players are advised to use them as soon as possible before they run out. 
  Here’s the list of active codes for today, along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for September 2 are:
 

  • F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
  • F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
  • F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
  • F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
  • F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
  • F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
  • F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
  • F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
  • F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
  • F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6
  • F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6
  • F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4
  • F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
  • F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2
  • F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7
  • F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the code includes gold or diamonds, the balance gets updated instantly in the account.
 
These codes often provide access to special items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-time cosmetics. 
 
Since each code has a cap of 500 redemptions per day and usually stays active for only about twelve hours, it’s best to claim them quickly before they expire.
ALSO READ: Apple foldable iPhone: TouchID, 2nm chip, and crease-free display expected

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

