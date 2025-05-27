Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google app on Android rolls out 'Activity' tab: Here's what it will do

The Activity tab stores history, saved items, and collections - offering quick access to recent searches, saved content, and grouped collections in a new layout

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
May 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Google app on Android is now getting the “Activity” tab in the bottom bar. According to a 9To5Google report, the feature, which had been in testing phase for months, has now been rolled out. Notably, the update has not been released for all devices and might see a gradual rollout. The “Activity” tab replaces the “Saved” tab, and appears as the last item on the bottom bar. 
 
The “Activity” tab houses three sections, namely – history, saved items, and collections. Let us have a look at what they are exactly. 
 

Google app: Activity tab’s elements

History
 
Shows users’ four most recent searches along with any websites they have visited from those results. Each item appears in a card format displaying the site’s favicon, the search query or page title, date, time, and the domain. A three-dot menu on each card provides options to save, share, or delete. You can tap the “[x] items” shortcut to view your complete search history, offering quicker access than opening the full account menu.

Saved items
 
It refers to what was previously called the “All saved items” view. These are now presented in a carousel layout and may include various types of content – such as web pages, images, product listings, Google Maps entries, and entertainment like movies or shows.
 
Collections
 
It serve as grouped sets of your saved content, which can either be automatically categorised or manually organised. If users prefer the previous layout, the original Activity view is still accessible under the “Saves & Collections” option in your account menu.
As per 9To5Google, this appears to be rolling out broadly with version 16.19 of the Google app, including on the stable release channel.

Google Android Google apps

May 27 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

