Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google brings AI weather summaries to Pixel 8 and 8a smartphones: Report

Google brings AI weather summaries to Pixel 8 and 8a smartphones: Report

AI-generated weather summaries are now reportedly appearing on Pixel 8 and 8a devices as Google quietly expands the feature beyond the Pixel 9 lineup

AI-generated weather summary on Pixel phones

AI-generated weather summary on Pixel phones

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Almost a year after Google introduced AI-generated weather summaries with the Pixel 9 lineup, the same feature is now reportedly starting to appear on older devices like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. Originally, the AI Weather Reports were limited to the Pixel 9 series as part of a revamped Pixel Weather app that showcased the latest software enhancements. According to a report by 9To5Google, Google later made the new app available to all Pixel phones powered by its Tensor chip; however, AI functionality remained exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro, likely due to its higher RAM capacity.
 
Now, the report details that in recent weeks, several users on Reddit have reported seeing AI-generated summaries on standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a models, suggesting that Google may now be expanding the feature to devices with more modest hardware specifications.
 
 
To use the AI Weather Reports feature, users must first enable Gemini Nano in the Developer Settings, since Google has made this optional — especially for devices with lower memory capacity.
 
If Gemini Nano is already turned on but you prefer not to use the AI Weather summaries, you can switch it off by opening the Pixel Weather app, going to your saved locations, tapping your profile icon, and disabling the feature from the app’s settings, reported 9To5Google.

Also Read

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap'

EpiqVision Mini EF-21W and EF-22N

Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999

Google

Google officials depose before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Google, Android Earthquake Alert System, earthquake alert system, google earthquake alert system, Google india earthquake alert system, earthquake alert system in india

Android earthquake alert: Google admits algorithm-driven system limitations

Manish Gupta, senior director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind

DeepMind finds its India accent where AI trains in culture, not just codepremium

What are AI-generated weather summaries?

The AI-powered weather summary delivers a concise snapshot of the day’s forecast, eliminating the need to interpret detailed charts or data. It condenses essential weather information — such as temperature, precipitation, and wind — into a single sentence or brief overview.
 
For instance, a typical update might read, “Light rain from 5:02 PM to 10:00 PM.” This feature is likely to help users prepare more effectively by offering quick suggestions, such as how to dress or whether to adjust outdoor plans.
Additional features in the Pixel Weather app include:
  • 10-day forecast
  • Air quality index (AQI)
  • Humidity
  • Weather map
 

More From This Section

cryptocurrency, crypto, cyber crime

Platform security assumes criticality in the face of crypto hackspremium

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 update

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 to be released on August 7

Adobe's Harmonize feature

Adobe updates Photoshop across platforms with new AI tools: What's new

humanoid, Ati motors, Sherpa mecha, Indian humanoids

Why Ati's humanoid will skip parties and go straight to factory floorspremium

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests night mode in native camera interface on Android: What's new

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Google Pixel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon