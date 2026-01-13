Google shuts down personal data leak alerts linked to dark web from Jan 15

Google’s Dark web report tool, which was designed to check if a user’s personal information was uploaded on the dark web, will be discontinued on January 15. The said feature will stop monitoring for new results after January 15, and the report, along with all related data that it finds, will be removed by February 16. Those who wish to stop monitoring early can manually remove their profile from the service before it ends. Earlier, in December, Google had said that this decision was based on user feedback, as the feature was not executed well.

The tool was initially launched for Google One subscribers in 2023, and later extended to all Google Account users in 2024 at no additional cost. While it did not always clearly prompt users on what to do next, it served as a useful signal to update passwords if they surfaced in unsafe corners of the internet.

Why is Google discontinuing Dark web report feature

Google introduced the Dark web report in March 2023 for Google One subscribers to notify them when personal information, such as email IDs or passwords, appeared in data breaches or dark web listings. However, the company said the alerts often left users unsure about the next steps. According to Google, this difficulty in translating alerts into concrete action is the primary reason for shutting the feature down.

In its email to users, Google said it is shifting focus toward security tools that provide more direct and practical guidance. The company added that it will continue monitoring online threats, including dark web activity, and plans to invest in alternative security features that are easier for users to understand and act on.

What can users do to stay protected

For users, the most practical step moving ahead is to routinely review the Security section of their Google Account. This page offers alerts and insights similar to those previously surfaced by the Dark Web Report, but with clearer options to fix potential issues and secure the account.

Google also recommends keeping two-factor authentication and passkeys enabled and up to date, and checking Google Password Manager for any compromised credentials, if you use the service. Notably, the Password Checkup feature is not being discontinued, meaning users will still be able to see breach-related warnings and take corrective action where needed.