New BGMI redeem codes released ahead of 4.2 update: How to win rewards
Krafton India has issued a fresh set of BGMI redeem codes that will be valid until February 28, 2026. Among the newly released codes is one that lets players unlock the Secret Legacy backpack
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Ahead of the BGMI 4.2 update, scheduled to release on January 15, Krafton India, on January 13, published 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, giving players access to a range of in-game cosmetic items such as outfits, weapon skins, and other visual add-ons. The Secret Legacy backpack is included as part of this batch.
Krafton has clarified that all rewards must be redeemed only through BGMI’s official redemption website. The company also noted that codes sourced from unofficial channels or redeemed outside the authorised platform will not be accepted.
BGMI official redeem codes
- HQZCZUEBV668VGW4
- HQZDZPN59GVU6T4K
- HQZEZQXRGMA4WC6G
- HQZFZVT5PRMUX7DQ
- HQZGZ8V8J7RFDJ7T
- HQZHZ8X4CW3WSQAC
- HQZIZCAB48H8RCWP
- HQZJZC3967BHUEDS
- HQZKZW77D4GVWSEB
- HQZLZN8CPU63Q4EV
- HQZMZS6H6MC5UDJF
- HQZNZEHQUR46P7XK
- HQZOZ3DG66PC3VPM
- HQZPZUPDG58WPK9F
- HQZQZUAV7TXPNPEJ
- HQZRZBTHAFWSKMK3
- HQZVZN5JVRSXHGHC
- HQZTZ7W7XB9FDA5U
- HQZUZJAMQAPXF7E4
- HQZBAZM3J3EFF949
- HQZBBZR5PGGXVXGH
- HQZBCZD8K8J6REMQ
- HQZBDZ9MWTWVUXWB
- HQZBEZFV9XCF3FKM
- HQZBFZ5UN9T7RRAV
- HQZBGZ7WECCE5MJ6
- HQZBHZHRKUJ99JKC
- HQZBIZAW6BPWFUUD
- HQZBJZTQG89GTDND
- HQZBKZFTW9H99J3W
- HQZBLZV4PEC34CFF
- HQZBMZB837SEX54Q
- HQZBNZPSMRUB7XXF
- HQZBOZVPJ4QHE3QE
- HQZBPZVNSWCTHKBB
- HQZBQZN6DDG5P464
- HQZBRZATD8WXPRHS
- HQZBVZF9JBJUUJ8G
- HQZBTZJE6PC8PNAR
- HQZBUZKUDU6RM9DS
- HQZCAZRJ9NTR9GNJ
- HQZCBZX6JNAGEUPM
- HQZCCZPWFSGG33X9
- HQZCDZVDBP85BQB8
- HQZCEZ8S4JJSSQFF
- HQZCFZBBS54A8AAF
- HQZCGZNE9JKT53QB
- HQZCHZ6PR46VEX36
- HQZCIZTDF4A769AH
- HQZCJZQD8KXTD33E
- HQZCKZMDXMNFW6KB
- HQZCLZ9UG8EGWTDE
- HQZCMZW9S3EKUMS6
- HQZCNZB8SU5QUA7S
- HQZCOZK78D8VJ56X
- HQZCPZ8WW3P3CWXR
- HQZCQZVPT5TJCBUP
- HQZCRZTVA7VHT7M8
- HQZCVZQX4DAGX6HF
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:49 AM IST