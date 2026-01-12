YouTube brings 'Live Guide' on Android, iOS with TV-like design: Report

YouTube is reportedly rolling out a redesigned Live Guide for TV on its mobile apps, bringing a layout that looks and works more like what users already see on televisions. According to a report by 9to5Google, the updated Live Guide is now widely available in select countries on both Android and iOS, marking a noticeable change in how live channels and schedules are presented on phones.

YouTube redesigned Live Guide: Details

Until now, the Live tab on mobile was fairly basic. It showed a vertical list of channels, with the currently selected channel pinned at the top and playing in a small preview window. While functional, it did not offer much information at a glance. The new Live Guide redesign changes this by focusing on showing more details on a single screen and making navigation easier. The design closely follows the Live Guide that YouTube TV introduced on smart TVs back in 2023.

As explained in the report, channel icons have now been shifted to the left side of the screen, making it easier to quickly identify networks. The guide also allows users to swipe horizontally to see what is coming up next on each channel, instead of only showing the current program. A red “Jump to live” button appears at the bottom of the screen, letting users instantly return to the live broadcast if they scroll away while browsing.

The updated guide also adds clearer timing information. YouTube TV now reportedly shows how long a program runs and how much time is left, which helps users decide whether to tune in or wait for the next show. There is also a "Sort" option in the top-left corner, which gives users more control over how channels are arranged.

The report noted that users can long-press on a program to preview a channel. This opens a floating panel that shows a brief description along with quick actions such as adding the show to the library, setting a reminder or jumping directly to the program or channel. Unlike the main YouTube app and Music, this panel appears as a floating sheet rather than being fixed to the bottom of the screen. The report also added that while the Live Guide has been refreshed, other parts of the YouTube TV app have not yet received the same visual update. The Home and Library tabs still use the older design and icon set.