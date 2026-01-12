Tech Wrap Jan 12: Claude for Healthcare, Lava Blaze Duo 3, Samsung theme

Anthropic has introduced Claude for Healthcare, a new offering that enables healthcare providers and users to apply its Claude chatbot to medical-related tasks. Claude for Healthcare can explain test reports filled with medical jargon in simpler terms, and detect patterns across fitness and health metrics. It can also help users prepare questions to ask during a doctor’s appointment.

Lava is reportedly gearing up to launch the Lava Blaze Duo 3 soon. The home-grown smartphone maker has shared a few teasers of its upcoming smartphone on X, without revealing its name. According to a report by MoneyControl, this smartphone is believed to be the Lava Blaze Duo 3. Based on the images shared on X, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will sport a dual display, akin to what we have seen in the Lava Blaze Duo and Lava Agni 3, both from 2024.

Samsung has released the “Stranger Things” theme and wallpapers for the Galaxy users in partnership with Netflix. The South Korean electronics maker said that the theme has been rolled out to mark the release of the show’s final season. According to Samsung, the theme will be available to download from the Galaxy Store starting January 12 in 186 countries, including India. Galaxy smartphone users can access it at no extra cost, provided they download or open the Netflix app, though the offer is only available for a limited time.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to add cover photos to their personal profiles on iOS devices. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.1.10.71 and is currently under development. The update indicates that WhatsApp is looking to expand profile customisation by letting users add a larger visual element at the top of their profile, offering more flexibility than the current setup that relies mainly on a profile picture.

Google has launched a new set of artificial intelligence driven shopping capabilities that aim to let users complete purchases without leaving Google Search. At the centre of this push is the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open framework built to handle the full shopping journey, from product discovery and checkout to post-purchase support. Till now, Google only allowed users to use AI to assist with discovery and comparisons while routing users to retailers for payment.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the successor to the iPhone 16e soon. The iPhone 16e was launched on February 19, 2025, and as per 9To5Mac report, Apple is expected to follow up with the successor in the coming weeks. The smartphone will reportedly bring major upgrades as compared to the 16e.

Many Instagram users around the world have recently reported receiving multiple password reset emails, even though they did not raised the request. According to a report by Engadgets, the sudden spike in these alerts caused concern about a possible data breach, prompting questions about whether user accounts had been compromised. Instagram has responded, saying user accounts remain secure and that there was no breach of its systems.

YouTube is reportedly rolling out a redesigned Live Guide for TV on its mobile apps, bringing a layout that looks and works more like what users already see on televisions. According to a report by 9to5Google, the updated Live Guide is now widely available in select countries on both Android and iOS, marking a noticeable change in how live channels and schedules are presented on phones.

OnePlus has announced it will kick off Freedom Sale in India from January 16, offering discounts and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) options across its range of smartphones, tablets and audio products. The company said that the sale aims to make its devices accessible at lower prices for a limited period.

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the Nord 6 series, which will likely be based on the Chinese Turbo 6 series. According to a GSMArena report, the OnePlus Nord 6 series has been certified for sale by Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia, Global Certification Forum, and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority in United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per the report, these certifications usually occur within a few weeks or a couple of months before a phone is actually unveiled.

Apple is reportedly planning a refresh of its Health app, with a focus on making it easier to use and more helpful for everyday health tracking. According to 9To5Mac, Apple is working on a redesigned interface alongside new features that could roll out in the coming months. The update is expected to arrive with iOS 26.4 and may introduce simpler logging, food tracking, guided health content, and early signs of deeper AI-driven assistance aimed at helping users better understand their health data.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is a solid companion device, which does not try replacing your laptop outright, but over time, it quietly takes on many of the tasks you would normally reserve for one. The large, sharp display works well for reading and media, the performance remains steady during everyday multitasking, and the audio and battery life stand out in real-world use rather than just in specifications.

The GoPro Max 2 offer genuine creative advantages over flat capture. It allows scenes to be captured once and shaped later, enabling perspectives that are not possible with traditional action cameras. At the same time, it demands a shift in mindset, patience during learning, and a willingness to engage deeply with post-production tools.